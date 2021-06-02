Floyd Mayweather’s promoter has insisted the boxer is ‘his own boss’ ahead of his exhibition fight against YouTuber Logan Paul on Sunday.

The decision to take on the internet star was all the 44-year-old’s idea, according to Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe.

Many fans, boxers and pundits have questioned why the G.O.A.T fighter would entertain bouting Paul, especially when both fighters records are reviewed.

Mayweather has a 50-0 undefeated legacy behind him while Paul has only had two fights in his career, both against fellow YouTuber KSI, in which he drew and lost.

And although the match will not impact Mayweather’s flawless record as it’s an exhibition fight, it could end in embarrassment if he loses.

When asked if Mayweather sought a second opinion on whether to take the fight, Ellerbe told Sky Sports: “No. Floyd is his own man. His own boss. This was a no-brainer.”

And the fighter himself has explained why he chose to come out of retirement to bout Paul instead of another fighter.

Mayweather told Disruptive Entrepreneur podcast: “I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35million.

“I can eventually probably make $50million, for just a regular fight.

“Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures $100million or more.

“Everybody thinks that ‘retired’ means at home with your feet up and picking up weight.”

Despite the monumental task ahead of Paul, he doesn’t publicly seem fazed about fighting the experienced boxer.

He told the True Geordie podcast : “I kid you not. I said this on stage, the only thing I could think was ‘this is the guy?’ This is the larger than life, highest paid athlete in the world? The greatest boxer of our generation?

“I was looking down going ‘this is it?’ It was slightly underwhelming, not a let-down but for me exciting because I really thought that I’m going to do this.

“I’m just not intimidated, not impressed.”