What is Floyd Mayweather’s boxing record ahead of Don Moore fight?
The former multiple-weight champion is preparing for his latest exhibition bout
Floyd Mayweather is set to return to the ring this Saturday for an exhibition bout against “Dangerous” Don Moore.
The fight is scheduled to take place at the Etihad Arena in Dubai, and it marks Mayweather’s third exhibition contest since retiring from professional boxing in 2017.
Mayweather, 45, retired following his 10th-round TKO of UFC icon Conor McGregor in a bout that many expected to be staged as an exhibition but that took place as a professional contest.
That win took Mayweather’s professional record to 50-0, punctuating a pro career in which the American beat Manny Pacquiao, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Ricky Hatton, Oscar De La Hoya and many more.
Of Mayweather’s 50 victories, 27 were achieved by knockout/TKO, and “Money” held world titles in five weight classes.
Before turning pro, Mayweather put together an amateur record of 38-6, earning all of his wins via decision. Among those fights was a run at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, where Mayweather won bronze for the United States.
Since retiring from professional boxing in 2017, Mayweather has taken on kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa and YouTuber Logan Paul in exhibition bouts.
Mayweather knocked down Nasukawa multiple times in their fight, at the end of 2018, before the Japanese’s corner threw in the towel later in Round 1. Nasukawa was 20 at the time of his clash with Mayweather. Paul, meanwhile, went the distance with Mayweather last June. Paul, 26 at the time of the fight, survived eight rounds with his compatriot.
On Saturday, Mayweather takes part in another exhibition fight as he faces fellow American Moore.
Moore is also unbeaten with a record of 18-0-1 (12 knockouts), though the 42-year-old has not competed – professionally, at least – since 2016.
