Floyd Mayweather admitted Logan Paul was "better than I thought he was" after failing to knock out the YouTube star in their exhibition fight in Miami.

The two fighters met in a specially arranged bout at Hard Rock Stadium with the 50-0 all-time great widely expected to run away with an easy victory.

But despite dominating the eight-round contest Mayweather was unable to put his rookie opponent away.

Under exhibition rules that leaves the fight with no winner with Money admitted afterwards that Paul surprised him in the ring.

“I had fun. You’ve got to realise I’m not 21 anymore. He’s better than I thought he was," Mayweather said afterwards.

“He’s a tough, rough competitor. I was surprised by him. He knew how to use his weight and tie me up."

Mayweather landed the heavier shots as expected but Paul weathered the storm and against the odds managed to take the fight the distance.

"I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again," he said. "Everyone has it in them. Floyd Mayweather, it was an honour.

"You never know with this guy. I’m going to go home thinking, ‘Did Floyd let me survive.’ This is the coolest thing ever."