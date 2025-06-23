Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Floyd Schofield will return to the ring on 28 June at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, on the Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Jr Chavez Jr undercard, to take on Tevin Farmer.

This is the 22-year-old’s first fight since he was forced to withdraw from his world-title shot against Shakur Stevenson, scheduled for February.

Schofield arrived in Saudi Arabia a few days out from the fight and was hospitalised with an undisclosed illness, which forced his withdrawal.

Taking on Farmer will be no easy comeback for Schofield, as the former IBF super-featherweight champion has been active against world-class opponents, including two fights against William Zepeda.

Here is everything you need to know about Schofield ahead of his ring return this weekend.

Who is Floyd Schofield?

Nationality : United States

: United States Age : 22

: 22 Height: 5’ 7”

Schofield was born in Jersey City, but shortly thereafter moved to Austin, Texas, with his father. They were hit with hard times, suffering bouts of homelessness and being forced to beg for money.

Floyd started boxing when he was eight years old and said that “Sugar” Ray Robinson was his idol growing up. As an amateur, he won multiple national titles and built a record of 40-17 before turning professional in 2020, when he was just 18.

Schofield campaigns at lightweight under Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and has ambitions of becoming the youngest active world champion in boxing, a title currently held by Brian Norman Jr, who is 24.​

What is Floyd Schofield’s record?

Total fights : 18

: 18 Wins : 18 (12 knockouts)

: 18 (12 knockouts) Losses : 0

: 0 Rounds: 77

Schofield made his pro debut in late 2020 and dispatched Richard Esquibel in the first round. 2021 was the most active year of Schofield’s career so far, as he raced to build an impressive 8-0 record, knocking out all but two of his opponents.

The young Jersey-born fighter’s potential was clear, and he graduated to taking on more-experienced opponents with winning records in 2022. He claimed the American Boxing Federation Intercontinental lightweight title by knocking out Julio Sanchez and defended it once, stopping Juan Antonio Lopez.

Schofield continued to improve and began taking on 10-round fights against fringe world-level contenders, with his biggest wins coming against Daniel Rosas, who challenged for the WBO interim bantamweight belt, Alberto Mercado, whom he beat for the WBA International title, and Haskell Rhodes.

The young American had the chance to show himself not just as an untested prospect, but a serious challenger on the world stage when he took on Rene Tellez Giron in November last year.

On paper, it should have been a relatively easy night for Schofield. It was not until the 11th round that Giron landed a left hook that dropped a tiring Schofield. The young fighter managed to get to his feet, however, and went toe-to-toe with the Mexican brawler to seal a wide decision victory.

When is Floyd Schofield’s next fight?

Schofield will return to the ring this weekend to take on former IBF super-featherweight champion Tevin Farmer, to put himself back into world-title contention at 135lb.

