Francis Ngannou tipped to knock out Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua if boxing switch comes to fruition
The UFC heavyweight champion is debating a return to his boxing roots
Mixed martial arts star Francis Ngannou has been tipped to knock out fellow heavyweights Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua as he debates a switch to boxing.
The UFC champion has had tension with the promotion, which could see him return to his boxing roots. Ngannou will defend his belt against interim title holder Cyril Gane in January, but his future beyond that is unclear.
Podcaster and former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub believes Ngannou could sign with another MMA promotion, or fight boxers like Joshua, Fury and Wilder.
“You could go test the free agency and sign a deal with Bellator or Rizin or One Championship or PFL or Bare Knuckle, or something like that,” he said on The Schaub Show.
“And you have a stipulation in your contract where you can fight Fury and Wilder and Joshua. One of those fights will pay you more than any organisation in the world of MMA could possibly pay you.
“Win, lose or draw, you’re going to get paid. You know it’s a big risk, especially if you can get it done. Not only are you going to get paid, but you’re going to get paid twice.”
Ngannou told TMZ of his plans to box in the future: “It’s always been down the line. This is something I’m not taking my eyes off.
“This is gonna happen either way. Even if I stay... Even if, or when, the UFC and I finalise a [new] deal, the boxing part has to be in it.”
