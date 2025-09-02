On This Day: Frank Bruno finally crowned world heavyweight champion at Wembley

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thirty years ago today, 23,000 fans flocked to Wembley to see Frank Bruno make his fourth attempt at becoming world heavyweight champion against WBC titlist Oliver McCall.

The popular Bruno had been the nearly man throughout his career, falling short on three previous occasions when going for heavyweight gold.

His first title shot was also at Wembley back in 1986, and saw Bruno stopped in the 11th round by Tim Witherspoon as he faded in the closing stages of the contest.

Three years later, Bruno travelled to Las Vegas to face the fearsome Mike Tyson and briefly wobbled the champion but failed to capitalise and was ultimately taken out in the fifth round.

A third opportunity came and went when Bruno was knocked out by Lennox Lewis in 1993. There must have been doubts over whether he would ever get his moment of glory.

But after rebuilding with three victories following his loss to Lewis, Bruno got one final chance against McCall, who had dethroned Lewis the previous year. And he took it.

Here is the story of how Bruno finally climbed to the top of the heavyweight mountain on a thrilling night at England’s national stadium.

open image in gallery Frank Bruno (left) was beaten by Lennox Lewis in 1993 ( PA Archive )

Bruno starts strongly

Bruno was known for going straight on the front foot in fights and it was no different on the biggest night of his life.

There may have been some nervous energy to get out of his system, but Bruno began stalking McCall from the opening bell as he looked to settle in behind his jab.

A stiff right hand knocked McCall into the ropes in the opening round to get the crowd on their feet and Bruno continued to land heavy blows early on.

By the fourth round it had become clear that Bruno was well on top as he opened up a lead on the scorecards. McCall needed to find a response if he wanted to keep hold of his title.

Bruno picks McCall apart

Bruno had taken the initiative in the opening third of the fight but been unable to put a significant dent in McCall who remained dangerous.

The Brit appeared to realise that stopping McCall may be a tough task and opted to carefully pick his shots.

As the fight entered the middle rounds it became a little scrappy but Bruno kept his cool as he landed crisp one-twos, while also connecting with hooks around the side of McCall’s guard.

Bruno was also smart with his work on the inside, digging in body shots as the pair separated from clinches.

It was a competitive contest but Bruno was getting the better of the exchanges and was in control ahead of the championship rounds.

McCall mounts late onslaught

The Wembley crowd sensed Bruno was on the brink of something special but it was far too early to celebrate.

After all, Bruno had come unstuck late on in fights before. Bruno’s first ever defeat back in 1984 saw him stopped by American James ‘Bonecrusher’ Smith in the final round when he was well ahead on the scorecards.

Two years later, he was beaten by Tim Witherspoon in the 11th round after running out of steam.

With three rounds to go, there were signs that history could repeat itself. Bruno was pumping out his jab far less frequently, while McCall was boxing with more urgency as he sensed the fight getting away from him.

There was little snap behind Bruno’s punches as McCall marched forward in the hope of landing a devastating knockout blow.

But he could not find the target often enough as Bruno dug deep. Heading into the final round there was nobody sitting down at ringside as they willed Bruno over the finishing line.

By this point, both men were almost out on their feet and could not land anything of note. As the final bell rang, Bruno’s close friend and chief support on the undercard, Nigel Benn, jumped into the ring to lift him into the air. Bruno had surely done enough.

Bruno’s dream comes true

McCall had finished well but there was only going to be one winner. One judge scored the bout 115-113 in Bruno’s favour, while the other two gave the Brit more credit as they turned in 117-111 verdicts.

Bruno was the new champion via unanimous decision, sparking pandemonium in the ring.

After suffering heartbreak on multiple occasions before, this was Bruno’s night and he delivered an emotional post-fight interview on the ring apron.

“If I never walk again, get run over or get shot, it’s down in history that I’m heavyweight champion,” he said.

“From the first round to the last I knew he wanted to knock me out. All I could do was try to survive and I did survive. I look like ET but I’m a winner, a champion.”

What happened next?

In hindsight, Bruno arguably should have retired after beating McCall. It was always going to be difficult for him to top that night and he was battling with an eye injury that had been bothering him for some time.

But the prospect of exacting revenge on Mike Tyson enticed him back into the ring.

open image in gallery ( GETTY IMAGES )

Six months after the McCall win, Bruno went over to Las Vegas for his long-awaited rematch with Tyson.

Bruno had his moments in his first meeting with Tyson but the return fight was far more one-sided.

Tyson appeared to hurt Bruno with almost every attack, and the fight was mercifully waved off in the third round.

It marked the end of Bruno’s brief championship reign, and he retired shortly afterwards with a professional record of 40-5 (38).

But Bruno will always have that magical Wembley night as he finally got his reward for never giving up on his dream.

