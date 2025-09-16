The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Frank Warren delivers Derek Chisora update as heavyweight veteran eyes 50th fight
Derek Chisora has been absent from the ring since his victory over Otto Wallin, waiting on a world title shot that might not arrive in time for his 50th fight, according to promoter Frank Warren
Frank Warren has downplayed Derek Chisora’s chances of fighting for a world title in his 50th and final professional fight.
Oleksandr Usyk reunited all four belts in boxing’s glamour division back in July, defeating then-IBF champion Daniel Dubois under the Wembley Arch.
Chisora’s own win over Otto Wallin in February earned him mandatory challenger status with the IBF. Instantly after the fight Chisora made overtures to facing one of Usyk, Anthony Joshua or Dubois in one final fight, bringing his career total to an even 50 bouts.
However, if Chisora wants to finish his career by fighting for a world title, he will have to wait, according to his promoter.
Warren told The Ring: “At the moment he is mandatory challenger, but his turn is later.
“The problem he may have is that the IBF may order him to fight or he may lose his ranking.
“I don’t know if his next fight will be a world title fight. The governing bodies have decided the order that everyone gets their shot.”
Despite establishing Chisora as first in line for their world title, the IBF have ordered Efe Ajagba to face Frank Sanchez in an eliminator bout.
Ajagba was forced to withdraw from negotiations, leaving Sanchez’s involvement in the title picture up in the air.
Chisora could end up having to fight in order to preserve his position as mandatory challenger, but with the winner of Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley next in line for a shot at Usyk, it could be a long wait for the veteran heavyweight.
“It’s up to him,” Warren continued when asked what the plan was for Chisora.
“If he boxes, we will put him in a big fight but he has to be in a big fight and that’s what he wants because he wants to earn big money. You earn big money from being in big fights."
