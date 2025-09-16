Frank Warren delivers Derek Chisora update as heavyweight veteran eyes 50th fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frank Warren has downplayed Derek Chisora’s chances of fighting for a world title in his 50th and final professional fight.

Oleksandr Usyk reunited all four belts in boxing’s glamour division back in July, defeating then-IBF champion Daniel Dubois under the Wembley Arch.

Chisora’s own win over Otto Wallin in February earned him mandatory challenger status with the IBF. Instantly after the fight Chisora made overtures to facing one of Usyk, Anthony Joshua or Dubois in one final fight, bringing his career total to an even 50 bouts.

However, if Chisora wants to finish his career by fighting for a world title, he will have to wait, according to his promoter.

Warren told The Ring: “At the moment he is mandatory challenger, but his turn is later.

“The problem he may have is that the IBF may order him to fight or he may lose his ranking.

“I don’t know if his next fight will be a world title fight. The governing bodies have decided the order that everyone gets their shot.”

Despite establishing Chisora as first in line for their world title, the IBF have ordered Efe Ajagba to face Frank Sanchez in an eliminator bout.

Ajagba was forced to withdraw from negotiations, leaving Sanchez’s involvement in the title picture up in the air.

Chisora could end up having to fight in order to preserve his position as mandatory challenger, but with the winner of Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley next in line for a shot at Usyk, it could be a long wait for the veteran heavyweight.

“It’s up to him,” Warren continued when asked what the plan was for Chisora.

“If he boxes, we will put him in a big fight but he has to be in a big fight and that’s what he wants because he wants to earn big money. You earn big money from being in big fights."

