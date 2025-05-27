Frank Warren talks Josh Taylor and Ekow Essuman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Promoter Frank Warren has given his thoughts on the upcoming match between Josh Taylor and Ekow Essuman , saying that the Scottish fighter will be ‘tested’ by his opponent on Saturday night.

Writing on the Queensberry Promotions website, Warren said that the move to welterweight was a ‘new beginning’ for Taylor, who moves to the new division after back-to-back losses to Teofimo Lopez and Jack Catterall. The fight against Essuman, 21-1 (8), will be for the vacant WBO international welterweight title.

Warren wrote: “I am delighted to have Josh as a Queensberry fighter for his welterweight journey, and he will be tested, believe me, by his opponent in Ekow Essuman tonight.”

He added: “Ekow is a proper fighter and someone I hold in the highest regard. He has been with us a long time and has delivered the goods, winning plenty of titles and always giving entertainment value to the fans. If it wasn’t for a slip-up at the end of 2023, Ekow would have fought for a world title by now, but he has built himself back and taken part in two thrilling fights since then.”

Warren reiterated that he thought Taylor, 19-2 (13), had more to achieve in his boxing career after being undisputed champion at 140lbs.

He wrote: “Josh’s journey is well chronicled. He has suffered misfortune in his last couple of fights, but he is Scotland’s Undisputed King, and nobody can ever take that away from him. However, Josh and ourselves are convinced that he has plenty more to give and that his welterweight voyage will come to a successful conclusion.”

The fight against Essuman will mark Taylor’s debut at 147lbs. The Edinburgh man has moved up to welterweight following world titles at light-welterweight. He won his first title in 2019 with a points decision over Ivan Baranchyk. He followed this with successful defences against Regis Prograis, Apinun Khongsong, Jose Carlos Ramirez, and Jack Catterall.

Taylor’s initial win over Catterall, at the same venue he fights in on Saturday night, was a controversial one with many feeling that Catterall lost a bad decision. Taylor then went to New York to fight Teofimo Lopez but was beaten decisively on points at a raucous Theater at Madison Square Garden.

(Queensberry Promotions)

Upon returning to UK shores, Taylor went into a rematch with Catterall, losing a unanimous decision over twelve rounds at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

Cut to this week, and Warren has also turned his thoughts to the undercard for Saturday’s event in Glasgow, upon which Nathaniel Collins, Lee McGregor, and Moses Itauma will feature.

Such is Warren’s confidence in Itauma that he believes the Slovakia-born British fighter may fight for a world title before the end of the year.

Warren said: “This young man is very, very special and I am delighted to bring him to Scotland.”