Frank Warren doesn’t think Anthony Joshua will fight Oleksandr Usyk again

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has cast doubt over the chances of Anthony Joshua fighting Oleksandr Usyk again.

Joshua lost his heavyweight titles when he was outpointed by Usyk in London in September, before triggering a rematch clause to face the undefeated Ukrainian again – likely this spring.

Warren, however, has suggested that Joshua is not keen on another clash with Usyk.

“He keeps talking about Tyson not fighting Usyk, I don’t think Joshua will,” Warren told talkSPORT, referencing a collapsed step-aside deal that would have seen Fury and Usyk unify the heavyweight belts.

“That’s my opinion. I don’t think he fancies that rematch at the moment,” Warren continued.

“[Joshua’s promoter Eddie] Hearn has his hands full now; he’s got that fight to get on, and why does he keep banging on about what we’re doing?

“Our fight is going to be on BT Box Office, it’s going to be a great fight to watch. Afterwards, they can go and watch all those shows Eddie is putting on his app [streaming service DAZN].”

Hearn has said that Joshua will likely rematch Usyk in May, as the British fighter looks to avenge the second defeat of his professional career.

Joshua previously lost to Andy Ruiz Jr when the Mexican-American stopped “AJ” in New York City in June 2019. Joshua reversed the result in December of the same year, beating Ruiz Jr via decision in Saudi Arabia.