Frank Warren has ruled out the prospect of Moses Itauma and Derek Chisora fighting each other later this year.

Itauma and Chisora are due to feature on the same card in Manchester on 13 December, but neither man has announced their opponent yet.

This has led to speculation that they could face one another, with Itauma looking to get rounds under his belt before a potential world title shot in 2026, while Chisora’s next fight will be the 50th of his professional career.

Warren revealed he did consider putting the all-British fight together but is now adamant it will not take place.

“There’s no chance as it stands,” Warren told The Ring when asked about Itauma taking on Chisora.

“It was explored, yes, but there were no legs in it. In an ideal world we want them both to box on that night.”

Warren has openly admitted finding an opponent for Itauma has been difficult following his one-round demolition of former world title challenger Dillian Whyte in August.

Filip Hrgovic and Jermaine Franklin were originally named as potential options, but they reportedly priced themselves out of the fight.

It is understood that US star Michael Hunter and David Adeleye are now the frontrunners to face Itauma next.

Bringing in a suitable foe for Chisora’s landmark fight has also been far from straightforward, with Queensberry having to go back to the drawing board after their initial plans were scuppered.

However, Warren is optimistic that the show will be finalised in a matter of days.

“We want that one (the Manchester card) to be finalised this week. We want to get it done,” Warren added.

“We thought we had it done. What we were working on sort of fell apart but we are back to work on it. We will see what happens.”

