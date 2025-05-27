Frank Warren talks Anthony Cacace to face Shakur Stevenson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Promoter Frank Warren has hinted that he may pursue a fight between Anthony Cacace and Shakur Stevenson.

The veteran head of Queensberry Promotions said that he would make the fight between Cacace, who defeated Leigh Wood in Nottingham last week, and Stevenson ‘in a heartbeat’.

Warren said: “[Cacace] would frighten the life out of him, I tell you.”

Watch over 150 boxing events a year live on DAZN - subscribe now

The key to the Belfast fighter’s recent successful run, said Warren, is that Cacace had chosen to knuckle down and work hard, rather than relying on his raw talent.

Warren continued: “Look at what he’s done. He’s met three former world champions and beaten them in style. He’s a fabulous fighter. That was a sterling performance on Saturday in going into Leigh Wood’s backyard.”

He went on: “It was a brilliant performance and he boxed so well. He should be proud of himself, because we certainly are at Queensberry.”

Warren said that Cacace, 24-1 (9), would give Stevenson, 23-0 (11), ‘a lot of problems’, and that he thought the Belfast fighter would come through it. So confident in Cacace’s abilities was Warren that he said he did not care whether a potential fight was held in the UK or US.

Any fight between Cacace and Stevenson will have to remain on the backburner for now, however. The US-born fighter is currently scheduled to meet William Zepeda, 33-0 (27), at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York, on 12 July.

That event, which will feature a bout between Edgar Berlanga, 23-1 (18), and the UK-born Hamzah Sheeraz, 21-0-1 (17), will be shown live on DAZN.

Stevenson last fought in February in Riyadh when he stopped Josh Padley in nine rounds. That followed a July match against Artem Harutyunyan in Newark, a match the US fighter won by unanimous decision.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. See Schedule ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. See Schedule ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Warren was making his remarks at Portman Road football stadium, which will host the match between Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni on Saturday night in another event to be shown on DAZN.

Warren said of Wardley: “We believe in him. We believe in his ability. And he’s a great ambassador for British boxing. He speaks very well, and he’s very articulate. He’s a good guy, and he comes across as a good guy. And, more importantly, he can fight.”