Frank Warren has claimed a domestic showdown with Anthony Joshua is not Tyson Fury’s top priority if he makes a comeback in 2026.

Fury announced his retirement back in January but has since teased a U-turn, leading to increased speculation that he could finally settle his differences with Joshua in the ring.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has earmarked next summer as a potential date for the all-British clash, but Warren believes Fury is more focused on facing undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk for a third time after losing to the Ukrainian twice in 2024.

“The fight he really wants is another go with Mr. Usyk, he really wants that,” Warren told Sky Sports. “And they were great fights, really close fights, to watch. I'd watch that again.

"That's the fight he wants. That's the one he talks about all the time."

Fury and Usyk first faced each other for all four heavyweight belts in May 2024, with the latter edging a split decision after scoring a knockdown in the ninth round.

Seven months later, they did it all again. The two elite heavyweights delivered another high-quality fight, and it was Usyk who got his hand raised for a second time, this time by unanimous decision.

Usyk holds two wins each over Fury, Joshua and Daniel Dubois, and he is set to be ordered to face the winner of Joseph Parker’s fight with Fabio Wardley on October 25 if he wants to keep all his titles.

However, Usyk has hinted that he could chase a more financially lucrative challenge instead, which could open up the possibility of a trilogy bout with Fury.

Fury and Joshua may both take tune-up contests in early 2026 before targeting a big fight in the middle of next year.

But Warren insists Fury, who turned 37 in August, has no interest in waiting around for Joshua if their timeframes do not match up.

“There's a lot of talk about Joshua, there's a lot of talk about Joshua having a tune-up up so there's no way he's (Fury’s) going to sit around waiting,” Warren said.

“He hasn't got a lot of miles on the clock. He's nobody's fool, he's a very smart guy, he knows better than you and me what he's got left.”

