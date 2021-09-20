Promoter Frank Warren says he has bad news for Deontay Wilder as Tyson Fury looks in good shape ahead of their trilogy bout on 9 October.

The American will be aiming to get the WBC belt back from Fury who stripped him of it in February 2020. Not only has Warren warned Wilder about Fury’s impressive form, he has also predicted what the outcome of the fight will be.

“I have to say I have rarely seen Tyson look so well. He is in fantastic nick and a great frame of mind – all of which is bad news for Mr Wilder,” he wrote for Boxing Scene.

“In the heavyweights there is always a puncher’s chance, but even that will probably not be enough for Wilder because Tyson has taken his best shot before and got up all guns blazing.

“Wilder could not do likewise when Tyson put it on him and my bet is a repeat performance.”

The talk leading up to the fight has been centred around Wilder’s accusations towards Fury. The 35-year-old has said he believes Fury lied about his positive Covid-19 result which meant their fight was postponed after originally being scheduled for 24 July.

Wilder told 78SportsTV: “Because the dude said he had Covid, then the next minute you see him in so many different places. It’s just ridiculous. He’s been trying to run away from me since July of last year. He’s paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to try to avoid me.

“They came up with so many excuses to try to avoid me. They contradict themselves so many different times and it’s just ridiculous at this point. You need to put up or shut up.”

And the American has said if Fury withdraws from the fight next month he wants the Brit to give him back the WBC belt and he wants to be paid in full.