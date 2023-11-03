Dana White reacts to Francis Ngannou’s stunning performance vs Tyson Fury

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

UFC president Dana White has said it is ‘crazy’ that Francis Ngannou lasted all 10 rounds against Tyson Fury last week, when the former UFC champion made his boxing debut.

Ngannou in fact dropped Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, before losing a controversial decision in Saudi Arabia. The bout, in which Fury’s title was not on the line, was Ngannou’s first boxing match and his first fight of any kind since January 2022.

At that time, Ngannou retained the UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane before undergoing surgery, and the Cameroonian ultimately left the MMA promotion this January. The 37-year-old was criticised by White for not re-signing with the UFC, but went on to secure the biggest payday of his career – against Briton Fury, 35.

“I didn't see the fight, but the fact that he went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury is crazy,” White said on a podcast hosted by Donald Trump Jr.

“Conor McGregor made it 10 with Floyd [Mayweather], Anthony Pettis beat Roy Jones Jr – I know Roy’s 60 years old or whatever [54], but I don’t know what the hell is going on, it’s crazy,” White continued, referring to two former UFC champions’ efforts against professional boxers.

Ngannou signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), a rival promotion of the UFC, this spring. As part of his deal with the PFL, Ngannou was allowed to box on the side before making his promotional debut in 2024.

It is not yet clear whom Ngannou will fight in the PFL, while his team have claimed that talks have begun over a boxing match with former world champion Deontay Wilder.

Eddie Hearn, who promotes Anthony Joshua, has also talked up the possibility of a fight between Ngannou and the Briton.