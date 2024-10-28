Tyson Fury coach responds to John Fury criticism before Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Tyson Fury’s coach Andy Lee has admitted the heavyweight had too many “voices” in his corner in May, when he lost to Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury suffered a decision defeat by Usyk in Saudi Arabia, as the Ukrainian became undisputed heavyweight champion. And Fury, who was close to being stopped in round nine, came under criticism for having too many coaches in his corner.

Fury, 36, was being advised by his father John, head trainer Sugarhill Steward, and Lee. John Fury came under particular criticism for his advice, having also been slated for headbutting a member of Usyk’s team earlier in the week.

“There was a lot of voices in the corner,” Lee told Boxing Scene on Monday (28 October). “We were in a dire situation and had to get him back to himself, pull him out of it.

“I was told – and I believed – he was two rounds down, so I had to speak up about that. His dad was giving him great advice, I thought, but he’s also a dad and that’s his son. Do you know what I mean?

“Sugar should have been the only voice, and listen, I think he will be the only voice in the next fight.

“But it shows Tyson trusts his team, that he doesn’t want to change. Other guys would have looked for an excuse, blamed it on the team, but he’s not changing his team. Hopefully it works out for him.”

John Fury sustained a cut by headbutting one of Oleksandr Usyk’s teammates in May ( Getty Images )

Fury lost to Usyk via split decision, dropping his WBC title to the southpaw, who entered Riyadh as unified champion. Usyk also handed Fury his first professional loss, while staying unbeaten himself.

The pair will return to Riyadh for a rematch on 21 December, though undisputed status will not be on the line; Usyk, 37, vacated the IBF title after beating Fury.

Daniel Dubois, who held the interim IBF belt at the time, was then elevated to regular champion. Dubois retained the gold against Anthony Joshua in September, knocking out his fellow Briton at Wembley Stadium.