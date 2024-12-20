Fury vs Usyk 2 prize money: How much will each fighter earn and what is the purse split?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk meet again next weekend, as the Briton bids for revenge – and heavyweight gold.

Usyk narrowly outpointed Fury in May, becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years. With that, the Ukrainian stayed unbeaten and handed Fury his first professional loss.

Usyk, 37, then vacated the IBF title, meaning only three of the four major belts are on the line this time. But Fury, 36, will still be highly motivated to avenge his defeat, especially after Usyk came close to stopping the “Gypsy King” in round nine.

Next weekend, the heavyweights return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they first fought, as fans expect another close contest.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rematch:

How much money are Fury and Usyk making?

Reports suggested that the overall purse for the first fight was around $150m (£116m), with Fury taking roughly 70 per cent of that.

For the rematch, the purse is reported to be closer to $191m (£150m), and while the split has not been disclosed, Usyk should earn a greater percentage than he did in May – as the A-side this time around.

When is the fight and what time does it start?

Fury vs Usyk 2, over 12 rounds for the unified heavyweight titles, will take place on Saturday 21 December. The rematch takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The first fight is set for 5pm GMT (9am PT / 11am CT / 12pm ET), with main-event ring walks scheduled for 10.15pm GMT (2.15pm PT / 4.15pm CT / 5.15pm ET).

open image in gallery Oleksandr Usyk (left) beat Tyson Fury via split decision ( Getty Images )

How can I watch it?

As with recent Saudi-staged events, the fight will air live on DAZN pay-per-view, TNT Sports Box Office, and Sky Sports Box Office – priced at £24.99 on all three. However, DAZN is the only one that doesn’t require viewers to have a subscription to access the PPV; and it is offering a free, seven-day, no-commitment trial if fans buy the event. Purchase the fight on DAZN here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Joshua vs Dubois, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Usyk – 8/13

Fury – 11/8

Draw – 14/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

open image in gallery The ‘Romford Bull’ Johnny Fisher is among the undercard fighters to watch ( Getty Images )

Oleksandr Usyk (C) vs Tyson Fury 2 (WBC, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles)

Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean (heavyweight)

Serhii Bohachuk vs Ishmael Davis (super-welterweight)

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen (heavyweight)

Peter McGrail vs Rhys Edwards (super-bantamweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor (featherweight)

Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin (light-heavyweight)

Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez (heavyweight)

Mohammad Alakel vs Joshua Ocampo (super-featherweight)