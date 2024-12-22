Oleksandr Usyk outpoints Tyson Fury again to retain heavyweight titles and end rivalry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Oleksandr Usyk beat Tyson Fury on points on Saturday to do the double over the Briton, retaining the unified heavyweight titles in the process.

Usyk had beaten Fury on points in May, becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years. That result in Riyadh kept the Ukrainian unbeaten, while Fury tasted defeat for the first time as a professional.

And on Saturday, in the same Saudi city, Usyk repeated the result, outpointing Fury again to retain the unified titles. This time it was clearer, too, with Usyk a 116-112 winner on all three scorecards, after he won via split decision in May.

While Usyk’s first victory secured him undisputed status at heavyweight – after he previously reigned as undisputed cruiserweight king – the southpaw vacated the IBF title in June. As such, only the WBC, WBO and WBA belts were up for grabs in Saturday’s rematch.

In falling to another defeat by Usyk, the 36-year-old Fury failed to become a three-time world champion. Meanwhile, the 37-year-old Usyk will leave Saudi Arabia with his perfect record intact.

The fight was finely poised as it reached its midway point, with Fury occasionally using his size to wear on Usyk and landing the heavier blows at times.

Yet the Ukrainian’s cardio, mobility, accuracy and shot selection were paying off, too. In fact, he looked to exploit the challenger’s size by frequently attacking the body of Fury, who visibly waned in the later rounds.

Oleksandr Usyk (left) outpointed Tyson Fury for the second time this year ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

In the ring after the fight, Usyk said: “I win, it’s good.” When asked how he seems to keep improving, even a month before his 38th birthday, he joked: “I don’t know, maybe I am training, preparing well.

“My wife helped me, my children,” he added, before dedicating the win to his mother.

Of Fury, who did not stay in the ring for an interview, Usyk said: “Listen, he’s a great fighter, a great opponent. It’s a great 24 rounds, unbelievable 24 rounds for my career.”

Usyk was also confronted by Daniel Dubois, whom he stopped in 2023, and who holds the IBF belt that Usyk vacated in June.

Dubois is due to defend the title against Joseph Parker in February, but Usyk accepted the Briton’s calls for a rematch.