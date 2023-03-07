Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has admitted that they are ‘none the wiser’ about a fight with Oleksandr Usyk, despite recent reports of a 29 April clash.

Fury and Usyk are expected to square off this year to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion – the first since Lennox Lewis in 2000 – and it has seemed in recent weeks that the undefeated pair would fight each other next month.

While Saudi Arabia was named as a potential host location for the bout, London’s Wembley Stadium was marked out as the frontrunner. However, Warren has now suggested that the location and potential date of 29 April are still far from confirmed.

“We’re still none the wiser,” Warren told Talksport.

“You need the agreement of both boxers to make it happen, and at the moment we haven’t got that.

“I have a pot and can only pay what’s in it. If it’s not enough money, then it won’t happen.”

Usyk last fought in August, beating Anthony Joshua on points for the second time in 11 months. The Ukrainian, 36, took the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles from the Briton in September 2021 and retained the belts in the pair’s rematch.

Meanwhile, WBC champion Fury, 34, retained his title in his most recent outing, stopping fellow Briton Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout in December.