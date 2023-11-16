Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury will fight Oleksandr Usyk on 17 February, as the pair clash to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 2000.

Fury, who holds the WBC title, and unified champion Usyk will go head to head in Saudi Arabia, where both men have fought in recent years.

It was confirmed in late September that the unbeaten pair would finally face each other, potentially on 23 December but certainly in Riyadh. However, Fury’s fight with ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou did not go as smoothly as planned, with the Briton winning a controversial decision after being knocked down by the mixed martial artist in Riyadh.

Fury and Usyk faced off in the ring after the bout, in which Fury’s WBC title was not on the line, and the “Gypsy King” suggested that his fight with the Ukrainian would be delayed until 2024.

At a press conference on Thursday (16 November), it was confirmed that Fury vs Usyk will take place on 17 February, as each heavyweight bids to become the first undisputed champion in the division since Lennox Lewis, who achieved undisputed status in 1999 but was stripped of his WBA belt in 2000.

Fury (34-0-1, 24 knockouts) won the WBC title with his stoppage win over Deontay Wilder in 2020, after the pair fought to a controversial split draw in 2018. The 35-year-old has since retained the belt against Wilder, Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora, winning each fight via stoppage.

Meanwhile, Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) won the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts with a decision win over Anthony Joshua in 2021. The 36-year-old southpaw then retained the gold with another points victory over the Briton in 2022, before stopping Joshua’s compatriot Daniel Dubois in August.

More follows...