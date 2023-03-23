Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk talks have collapsed, promoters confirm

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Talks over a fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have collapsed for good, promoters have confirmed.

Fury vs Usyk was targeted for 29 April at London’s Wembley Stadium, where the winner would have emerged as undisputed heavyweight champion – the first since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

However, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren and Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk confirmed on Wednesday (22 March) that the contest would not go ahead.

Warren suggested that talks broke down due to a dispute over the purse split in the rematch clause, and Krassyuk said Usyk would next fight WBA mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois.

Krassyuk said, “We were desperate to find a compromise. Tyson didn’t want to compromise,” while Warren added: “There is an established rota of who Usyk has to defend against. That’s why, after 29 April, [Fury vs Usyk] goes away.”

Briton Fury would have carried the WBC heavyweight title into a clash with Ukrainian Usyk, who holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts. Both men are unbeaten.

It is unclear whom Fury, 34, will fight next, though the “Gypsy King” has hinted at the possibility of a fourth bout with Deontay Wilder.

Meanwhile, a fight between Usyk, 36, and Britain’s Dubois, 25, could take place this summer,