New Fury vs Usyk date revealed as Anthony Joshua twist announced

Tyson Fury’s undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk has been rearranged for 18 May, it has been announced.

The bout was originally due to take place in Saudi Arabia on 17 February, but it was postponed this week after the Briton suffered a “freak cut” above the eye in training.

A statement from Queensbury Promotions on Saturday (3 February) read: “The undisputed heavyweight championship fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been rescheduled to May 18th in Riyadh.”

Meanwhile, fight organiser Turki Al-Sheikh revealed that both boxers will face a $10m penalty if they withdraw in May, and that Anthony Joshua has agreed to step in if such a scenario occurs.

However, Joshua will only be paired with Fury, according to Al-Sheikh, who said Usyk can choose his opponent if Fury withdraws again.

Thirty-five-year-old Fury, who holds the WBC belt, required medical attention after suffering his cut during a sparring session this week. It is the second time his planned fight with Usyk, 37, has been delayed – after an initial slot in December failed to materialise.

The winner of the fight, when it eventually takes place, will be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. Ukraine’s Usyk holds the WBO, WBA and IBF titles.

PA