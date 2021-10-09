Tyson Fury will put his WBC title on the line as he looks to strengthen his position as heavyweight champion against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

The ‘Gypsy King’ is set to return to the ring for the first time since February 2020, when he defeated Wilder via a seventh-round knockout.

The heavyweight division has been shaken up following Oleksandr Usyk’s unanimous victory over Anthony Joshua, which may have ramifications on Fury’s path if he defeats Wilder for a second time.

Usyk’s victory will also have offered Fury a reminder of the unpredictability of the heavyweight class, with big-hitting Wilder posing a threat with his power as the American seeks revenge by reclaiming his WBC belt.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the world championship bout.

When is the fight and where will it be?

The fight is all set for 9 October, with T-Mobile Arena set to house a full 20,000 capacity in Las Vegas.

How can I watch the fight online and on TV?

The fight will be shown on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and will be available to be live-streamed on the BT Sport Box Office app.

BT TV customers can buy the fight on BT TV while Sky and Virgin customers can fight all the information they need here.

The fight will cost £24.95.

What happened in the previous fights?

Fury first took on the then-defending WBC champion in Los Angeles in 2018, with the Bronze Bomber retaining his strap after a controversial split decision draw

Fury then sensationally knocked Wilder out in their rematch in Las Vegas in February 2020 in what proved to be his last action in the ring.

Wasn’t Fury supposed to fight Anthony Joshua?

Fury had announced in May that the British pair would clash in Saudi Arabia on 14 August but he has now been told he must undertake a rematch against Wilder first.

Attempts to secure a third fight were complicated by an injury to Wilder, an absence of available television dates and the Covid pandemic prompting Fury to move on based on the assumption that any agreement had expired.

Judge Daniel Weinstein then upheld Wilder’s claim that he is contractually due a rematch with Fury, which was originally due to take place before 15 September this year.

Joshua instead took on WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk and suffered defeat in London, with Frank Warren since claiming it is now unlikely that Fury and Joshua will fight. Joshua and Usyk may fight a rematch in early 2022 instead.

Who will win?

Fury Points or Decision 13/5

Tyson Fury KO/TKO 5/6

Draw 22/1

Wilder Points or Decision 14/1

Wilder KO/TKO 11/4

All odds via Betfair