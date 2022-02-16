‘You’ve got three days left’: Tyson Fury issues contract warning to ‘sucker’ Dillian Whyte
Fury has been ordered to defend his WBC heavyweight title against his fellow Briton
Tyson Fury has suggested that Dillian Whyte is yet to sign a contract for the pair’s expected heavyweight title fight this spring, hitting out at his fellow Briton for being a “b***h”.
Fury has been ordered to defend his WBC heavyweight title against mandatory challenger and interim champion Whyte, with an April date at a UK venue rumoured for the potential bout.
Fury, 33, said last week that Whyte was yet to sign a contract for the fight, and the “Gypsy King” doubled down on the claim on Thursday.
In a video posted on his Twitter page, Fury filmed himself running in preparation for the bout while saying: “Dillian Whyte, you little sucker, you’ve got three days left, b***h.
“Sign the contract, p***y!”
At a press conference around his new energy drink Furocity, Fury told The Independent last Friday: “[Whyte] just needs to knock me out, pretty easy. Get stuck in, fire big right hands and left hooks and hope one lands and KOs me.
“Other than that, he’s in trouble. Get stuck in, put your best foot forward and windmill away until one lands. Then try to keep me on that canvas, which has been proven to be hard over the years.
“Like I’ve always said, bring your six-inch nails and nail me to that canvas. Other than that, I’m getting up and I’m coming for your a**.”
