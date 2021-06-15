Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will come face-to-face for the first time since their rematch in February 2020 in a press conference today.

The two boxers will fight on 14 July, pitting Wilder against the current WBC heavyweight champion Fury for a third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

British boxing fans will watch with interest as a win for Wilder in the legally-binding trilogy fight would upset plans for a unification bout between Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Fury and Wilder’s first fight ended in a draw back in 2018, with the Brit coming back from the brink after appearing to be knocked out. However, the second instalment was far easier to call as Fury dominated Wilder to win by TKO in the seventh round.

It will be interesting to see what mind games begin this evening, as Wilder seemingly ignored the threat of Fury before the second fight.

“What I did last time wasn’t good enough so I’m changing it up, and we’ll look for the knockout,” Fury declared. “It’s a bold move to fight fire with fire.”

The American disregarded ‘the Gypsy King’ and ultimately paid the price as he was dominated for seven straight rounds to lose his unbeaten record. Wilder, renowned as one of the hardest punching boxers in history before the loss, responded with a number of bizarre explanations for his defeat – including the weight of his ring-walk costume tired out his legs, Fury illegally tampered with his gloves and that his trainer was ‘disloyal’ for throwing in the towel.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated conference, Wilder warned: “The most dangerous person to be around is the one who has nothing to lose.”

The meeting between Wilder and Fury this evening will be more than a mandatory media event as they two resume the warfare and bad blood of two previous clashes.

What time is the press conference?

The event will be streamed live from 9pm BST at the Novo in Los Angeles.

Where can I watch?

The press conference will be streamed live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook for Top Rank, PBC on FOX and Premier Box Champions. The presser will also be streamed on ESPN.com and on the ESPN app (no subscription required).