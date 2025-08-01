Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manny Pacquiao fell agonisingly short in his quest to win a world title at the age of 46 when he was held to a majority draw by WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios last month.

There had been concerns over Pacquiao returning following a four-year hiatus, but he performed impressively and has indicated he intends to fight on.

He has been linked with potential clashes against Floyd Mayweather and Conor Benn, but neither man holds a world title.

If Pacquiao is chasing world titles over big-name opponents, who could he target next? Here, we take a look at his possible route to getting his hands on championship gold once more.

This is currently the most straightforward option for Pacquiao. He proved in their first fight that he could match Barrios and ought to fancy his chances of winning a return bout.

Barrios does not have his next opponent lined up and has now drawn two on the bounce after a previous stalemate with Abel Ramos last year on the undercard of Jake Paul’s win over Mike Tyson.

A rematch should not be too difficult to make, but Pacquiao’s advisor Sean Gibbons has suggested he is not interested in running it back with Barrios after claiming his man was the clear winner the first time around.

“Manny Pacquiao beat Mario Barrios. What’s the need to fight him again?” Gibbons asked reporters.

“Not a knock on Barrios, I like him, I like everybody around him but he doesn’t move the needle. He’s just a nice person. Nobody wants to see a nice person.”

Gibbons was not keen on the rematch in the immediate aftermath of the controversial draw but this could change once he sits down and discusses Pacquiao’s future options.

Right now, taking on Barrios again appears to be Pacquiao’s best chance at winning another world title.

Brian Norman Jr vs Devin Haney winner

The undefeated Brian Norman Jr is due to defend his WBO belt against Devin Haney in a mouthwatering clash on November 22.

Norman Jr knocked out Japan’s Jin Sasaki in devastating fashion last time out, while Devin Haney outpointed Jose Ramirez after stepping up to the welterweight division in May.

The two Americans are highly-skilled operators who are not lacking in confidence and it is hard to pick a winner.

But Pacquiao may be interested in taking on whoever gets their hand raised.

Haney has become one of boxing’s biggest names after winning titles in two divisions, while also being involved in high-profile fights with Ryan Garcia and Vasyl Lomachenko.

Meanwhile, Norman Jr is one of the sport’s rising stars and is still only 24. Pacquiao facing someone almost half his age would be risky, but he may fancy the challenge.

Rolando Romero vs Ryan Garcia rematch winner

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero pulled off one of the shocks of the year when he beat Ryan Garcia via unanimous decision in May.

He has since been elevated to full champion status by the WBA following Jaron Ennis’s decision to vacate his title in order to move up to 154lbs.

Talks are ongoing over a rematch with Garcia which could take place in December. If this fight gets finalised, Pacquiao is bound to be keeping a keen eye on it.

Romero and Garcia have both expressed interest in a future fight with Pacquiao and he could be in line for the victor.

Garcia has a sizeable following on social media and is known for his pre-fight antics that would only ramp up excitement for a clash with Pacquiao.

Romero is also not shy of a word or two and will feel he deserves a Pacquiao payday if he can get past Garcia again.

A trip to Ireland

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan will face one another again for the vacant IBF welterweight title on September 13, live on DAZN.

The all-Irish affair is a rematch of their controversial first fight which saw Donovan disqualified when he was ahead on the scorecards after he knocked Crocker down following the bell for the end of the eighth round.

The eagerly awaited clash will take place at Belfast’s Windsor Park and Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has revealed he would like the winner to defend their title in Ireland.

Pacquiao has fought all over the world during his illustrious career, taking fights in China, Australia and Malaysia.

Could he be tempted by a trip to Ireland to face Crocker or Donovan?

It would take a substantial pay cheque to entice Pacquiao, but Matchroom may want to test the waters after next month’s rematch.

When will Pacquiao fight next?

Three welterweight world title fights look set to take place between September and December. If Pacquiao does have eyes on facing the winner of one of those contests he is unlikely to get his chance until 2026.

This is where the Barrios rematch could come into play. He is not tied up and there should be few problems with setting it up for the end of 2025 if both men want it.

Alternatively, Pacquiao may park his world title dream for now to remain active. Floyd Mayweather, Conor Benn and Gervonta Davis have all been touted as potential foes, while Liam Paro has offered ‘PacMan’ a shot at redemption in Australia after his shock defeat by Jeff Horn on his only previous visit to the country in 2017.

One thing is for sure: Pacquiao is not short of options. It is now down to him to pick the right one as fans wait to see whether he will prioritise winning another title before hanging up his gloves for good.

