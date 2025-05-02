Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryan Garcia’s left hook is his greatest weapon; he knows it, and now so do his opponents.

Devin Haney found this out the hard way last year when, despite being written off by most, Garcia caught him with a powerful left hook in the first round. This set the tone for a match in which he would emerge victorious via majority decision after putting Haney on the floor three times.

“My left hook is my left hook.” he said in a post-fight interview. “That’s blessed by God. Whenever I land it, it can put you out or down.”

Garcia failed to make weight for the fight, and the result was later overturned to a no-contest after adverse findings from a test for performance enhancing drugs – Garcia maintains that he never intentionally took any banned substance.

Following a resulting one-year suspension, Garcia is back in action against Rolly Romero tonight on DAZN PPV . And as he returns, so does his left hook.

Here’s the secret formula to his lethal left hook, according to coaches.

TRAINING

Ryan Garcia (right) beat Devin Haney on points in April 2024

In his book Outliers: The Story of Success , Canadian journalist and author Malcolm Gladwell popularised a principle called the 10,000-hour rule. Here, he theorised that mastering a skill requires 10,000 hours of appropriate practice.

Given Garcia started boxing at just seven years old, amassed a fight record of 215 wins and 15 losses as an amateur, then turned professional at 17, it is likely he exceeds this threshold. That experience has enabled him to master the left hook.

“Garcia will have done an awful lot of heavy bag work over the years, which will have developed the strength of his body and shoulders from a young age,” says Chris Spacagna, a former amateur fighter and boxing coach who specialises in movement mechanics, and has worked with athletes including current British and Commonwealth champion Lewis Edmondson.

He adds: “Hitting boxing mitts will also have allowed him to focus on throwing his left hook with a lot of speed and power, while working on improving his overall technique.”

TIMING

Speed and power are only two pieces of the puzzle that is Garcia’s left hook. Muhammmad Anthony Yigit, former European lightweight champion and a member of the 2012 Swedish Olympic boxing team, says that Garcia’s left hook is the product of several factors.

He explains: “Garcia’s got fast-twitch dominant muscle fibers, which give him explosive speed. His slightly longer reach and lean frame help generate leverage at high velocity. Also, his timing, hand speed, and ability to fire the hook from a tight, almost relaxed position makes it unpredictable.”

There are, he says, other factors.

“Its speed, accuracy, and deception makes it a dangerous weapon,” he continues. “Garcia can throw it mid-exchange, off a feint, or even while moving back. Against Haney, he capitalised on timing — catching Haney in moments where his guard dropped or his weight shifted wrong. The punch was short and sharp, and Haney simply couldn’t read it fast enough, which is why it kept landing. The knockdowns weren’t just from power: they were also from precision and timing.”

Spacagna timing also plays a pivotal role, and this was on show during the overturned Haney fight.

“Haney, known as a defensive fighter who can move and block punches, just didn’t see those left hooks coming,” he explains.

“Garcia was able to capitalise on a mistake that Haney makes, dropping his right hand when he throws his jab. His counter left hook hurt Haney as early as 40 seconds into the first round and resulted in the three knockdowns later in the fight.”

STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING

In 2019, Garcia was on the undercard for Canelo Alvarez’s clash with Sergey Kovalev. In a press conference, the fighter said he ‘had to train in a garage’ because he ‘had no money for a gym membership’.

For this reason, Spacagna believes old-school strength and conditioning tools will have been his bread and butter. For example, bodyweight exercises such as press-up variations, pull-ups, dips, sit-ups, and Russian twists.

Given he was training without weights, higher-rep sets are likely to have been used to achieve a challenging stimulus for the body.

“Doing this from a young age has allowed him to build high levels of muscular endurance, speed and power,” Spacagna says.

Yigit, meanwhile, sees it slightly differently.

“To develop that level of speed and precision,” he says, “Garcia’s likely likely focused on ballistic movements, core rotation drills and a lot of reaction-based work. Isometric holds and rotational medicine ball throws probably played a role in building power and strength stability as well, which is key for movements like hooks in boxing.”

He will also, Yigit reckons, have worked with a medicine ball to do rotational slams - a move that should help develop explosive rotational force. Cable woodchoppers, he adds, will strength core control along the same plane as a hook with single-arm landmine presses with rotation being utilised to build shoulder stability.

More recent footage from Garcia’s YouTube channel shows a gym workout comprising a heavy dose of power-focussed training. He works through explosive exercises such as box jumps, hill sprints, and banded partial pin squats, which focus on rate of force development (i.e. moving weight quickly) rather than maximal strength.

Partial pin squats are a favourite among boxing strength and conditioning coaches, strengthening the legs in a range specific to the sport. Garcia performs them from spotter arms set at around naval height, with a light-moderate weight and resistance bands anchored on the floor then attached to either end of the barbell.

Bands offer a unique resistance profile as, the more they stretch, the more resistance they provide. In this exercise, Garcia is tasked with creating as much force as possible, as quickly as possible, as he lifts the barbell from the spotter’s arms. Because of the resistance bands, the load he needs to overcome will increase as he lifts the bar, providing an extra power-developing challenge.

Biomechanics

Biomechanics refer to the way the body moves. Garcia is able to generate explosive speed and power through wide rotational movements to deliver an effective left hook, Spacagna says.

“When Garcia throws the left hook, he has the ability to create a lot of rotation through his hips, thoracic [or mid] spine and shoulder girdle,” Spacagna explains. “This isn’t a slower, wider swing that we see from some other boxers; he has the ability to create a short, fast rotation.”

He adds: “It is possible that Garcia has a narrow infrasternal angle of his ribcage [the angle at the base of the front of your rib cage] which predisposes him to having a greater rotational bias in the structure of his body, allowing him to create greater amounts of rotation.

All this, he explains, shows why Garcia can throw his left hook from any distance as his sharper rotation gives him the ability to generate a lot of velocity from both shorter and longer ranges.

Spacagna also highlights a split-second delay between the point Garcia’s body begins its rotation, and the moment his arm is propelled forward, when throwing a left hook.

“This allows Garcia to get the maximum stretch through his left pec before throwing his left hook,” he says. “He uses his arm almost like a whip to generate very fast movement.”

Genetics

Ryan Garcia successfully makes weight on Thursday, unlike before his fight with Devin Haney

Elite athletes can usually be found at the intersection between hard work, talent, good fortune, and appropriate genetics. For example, you are unlikely to see sub-six foot basketball players in the NBA, or top-tier marathon runners who naturally sit at 80-plus kilograms.

“It’s clear from watching Garcia that he possesses explosive speed and power, which leads me to assume he is biased towards being a fast-twitch muscle fibre athlete,” says Spacagna.

Training can influence the proportion of muscle fibre types to some extent, but 2022 research published in the Sports, Exercise and Nutritional Genomics journal states that the “estimated heritability of muscle fibre-type composition is greater than 50 per cent”.

For this reason, it is likely that Garcia has a genetic predisposition to being an explosive athlete.

Tradition

Though he was born and raised in California, Garcia often gives a nod to his Mexican heritage during fights. And the rich history of powerful left hooks among Mexican fighters such as Rubén Olivares is likely to have inspired him to develop this attribute for himself, Spacagna says.

“Garcia has built his style around his left hook,” he says, “and everything he does is designed to set up and land it – something he has practised thousands of times since he was a boy. We also have to consider his Mexican heritage, and Mexico has a history of great fighters with fantastic left hooks. This would have influenced Garcia into hyper-focusing his training and putting more time into developing this punch.”

Drills and training protocols for developing a powerful left hook

Shadow boxing

“If you want to improve your own left hook, you must shadow box,” says Spacagna.

“You may find this boring, but it is key to improvement. You need to stand in front of a mirror and watch yourself throw left hooks for a lot of reps. This will allow you to focus on improving your technique. Slow it down at first, then gradually speed it up when you have learned the technique.”

Heavy bag

“Find the heaviest or hardest bag in your gym and practice throwing left hooks as hard and fast as you can,” Spacagna recommends.

“This will build up your shoulder strength and capacity to throw that hard left hook, as the bag isn’t going to be moving around after you hit it.”

Strength and conditioning

“Doing wide push ups with a slow eccentric [ or lowering ] phase followed by an explosive concentric [ or upwards ] phase will allow you to get maximum stretch through the chest before exploding up out of this position,” says Spacagna.

“This will get the chest used to lengthening and then shortening, creating a fast rate of force development which you will use when throwing your left hooks.”

Core work

“In boxing, I feel core work has changed over the years from sit-ups and Russian twists to exercises such as the plank and bracing exercises with no movement through the core at all,” Spacagna says.

He adds: “If you are going to develop a fast, powerful left hook, the musculature of the core needs to lengthen. Exercises such as cable wood chops, half-kneeling medicine ball throws and Russian twists are great exercises to build that rotational capacity in your core, in order to throw an explosive left hook.”