Middleweight great Gennady Golovkin, 43, eyes ring return after three-year layoff

Former middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin is considering a return to the ring at the age of 43.

The Kazakh knockout artist has not fought since losing his third fight with Canelo Alvarez in September 2022.

But Golovkin attended the inaugural World Boxing Championships in Liverpool last week after being appointed Chair of the Olympic Commission and revealed his fighting days might not be over.

Asked whether he could make a comeback, Golovkin told BoxingScene: “Yeah, why not? I feel my old emotions here.”

Pushed on a potential return date and opponent, Golovkin replied: “That’s my secret”.

Golovkin, who won an Olympic silver medal in 2004, is widely regarded as one of the greatest middleweights in history after holding a world title between 2010 and 2018.

He dominated his division for several years and won 23 straight fights by knockout at one stage.

However, he is best remembered for his legendary battles with Canelo that did not go his way.

Their first fight in September 2017 was scored a draw, despite many ringside observers feeling Golovkin deserved to get his hand raised.

The rematch 12 months later saw Canelo get the nod via majority decision as he snatched Golovkin’s middleweight belts away from him. Once again, there were plenty of fans and pundits who believed Golovkin had been hard done by.

Golovkin had to wait another four years for his trilogy bout with Canelo, and he looked a step slower as he was comfortably outpointed by the Mexican icon.

That loss left his professional record at 42-2-1 (37 KOs), and it had been assumed that he was retired.

Golovkin could now make a shock return, though, after falling back in love with the sport during his recent trip to the UK.

