Mike Tyson leads tributes to George Foreman after heavyweight great’s death
The former world champion has died at the age of 76
Fellow heavyweight Mike Tyson has paid tribute to George Foreman after the boxing great’s passing at the age of 76.
Foreman’s family said their hearts were broken by the death of “Big George”, who won 76 of his 81 professional fights after winning Olympic gold as an amateur in 1968.
The American won the world heavyweight title in 1973 with a knockout win over the undefeated Joe Frazier, and memorably took on Muhammad Ali at “The Rumble in the Jungle” in Kinshasa year later.
Two decades later, at the age of 45, he won one of boxing’s most coveted prizes again by beating Michael Moorer, and remains boxing’s oldest heavyweight champion.
"Condolences to George Foreman’s family,” Tyson said on social media, paying tribute. :His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten.”
Foreman also forged a successful career after life in the ring, with the George Foreman Grill selling in huge numbers worldwide.
Former NBA player Charles Barkley was close to Foreman, having similarly moved into entrepreneurial pursuits after his retirement.
"He was obviously one of the greatest boxers ever, but just a gentle man, he was a pastor - and it just hurts man, plain and simple", Barkley told CBS.
"I’m shook up right now, that caught me so off guard"
Turki Alalshikh, a key figure in modern boxing and chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, described Foreman as one of “three pillars” of the sport along with Ali and Frazier.
"The last boxing pillar for an unforgettable era has passed away today,” Alalshikh posted alongside a picture of the trio. “May his soul rest in peace, Big George Foreman!"
