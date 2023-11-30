Gervonta Davis reacts to Devin Haney’s plan to vacate undisputed titles
Haney is set to relinquish the undisputed lightweight titles, which will affect Davis’s status as champion
Gervonta Davis has said he ‘doesn’t want’ to become WBA lightweight champion by virtue of Devin Haney relinquishing the undisputed lightweight titles.
Haney revealed on Wednesday (29 November) that he will be vacating his four belts, as he prepares to challenge WBC super-lightweight champion Regis Prograis on 9 December. Davis, who holds the WBA Regular title, is set to become the official WBA lightweight champion once Haney has completed the move.
However, Davis tweeted on Thursday (30 November): “I don’t want that s***.” Shortly thereafter, the American wrote, “I want blood,” before deleting the tweet.
“Tank” is currently without a scheduled fight, but the 29-year-old secured an emphatic win in April, when he stopped compatriot Ryan Garcia in the seventh round of their catchweight bout.
Meanwhile, Haney last fought in May, retaining his lightweight titles with a narrow decision over former champion Vasiliy Lomachenko.
The 25-year-old American, unbeaten like Davis, won the undisputed titles by outpointing George Kambosos Jr in Melbourne in June 2022. Four months later, Haney returned to the city to beat the Australian via decision again.
Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies