Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gervonta Davis has said he ‘doesn’t want’ to become WBA lightweight champion by virtue of Devin Haney relinquishing the undisputed lightweight titles.

Haney revealed on Wednesday (29 November) that he will be vacating his four belts, as he prepares to challenge WBC super-lightweight champion Regis Prograis on 9 December. Davis, who holds the WBA Regular title, is set to become the official WBA lightweight champion once Haney has completed the move.

However, Davis tweeted on Thursday (30 November): “I don’t want that s***.” Shortly thereafter, the American wrote, “I want blood,” before deleting the tweet.

“Tank” is currently without a scheduled fight, but the 29-year-old secured an emphatic win in April, when he stopped compatriot Ryan Garcia in the seventh round of their catchweight bout.

Meanwhile, Haney last fought in May, retaining his lightweight titles with a narrow decision over former champion Vasiliy Lomachenko.

The 25-year-old American, unbeaten like Davis, won the undisputed titles by outpointing George Kambosos Jr in Melbourne in June 2022. Four months later, Haney returned to the city to beat the Australian via decision again.