Gervonta Davis has pleaded guilty to four counts related to a hit-and-run incident in November 2020, which left four people injured including a pregnant woman.

The WBA lightweight champion is due for sentencing on 5 May, with the 28-year-old expected to box Ryan Garcia in a highly-anticipated fight before then.

American Davis, 28, was due to stand trial but waived his right on Thursday (16 February), according to ESPN.

Davis pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury; failing to notify of property damage; driving with a revoked license; and running a red light.

After Davis entered his guilty plea, Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Althea M Handy said the boxer was doing so “with no agreement of what penalty will be at sentencing”.

Davis is also scheduled to be arraigned on 23 February in Florida, in connection with a misdemeanour domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm. Davis was jailed on the charge in December but pleaded not guilty after allegedly striking the mother of his 1-year-old daughter.

The “closed-handed type slap”, as police described it, is said to have caused a small abrasion on the inside of the alleged victim’s upper lip. In an affidavit filed on 24 January, she asked the court to dismiss charges.

Davis is in talks to fight Garcia on 15 April in Las Vegas, in a long-awaited catchweight contest.