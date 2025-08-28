Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carl Froch has delivered his verdict on the upcoming exhibition bout between Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul after it was officially announced last week.

Confirmation of the fight immediately got tongues wagging, with Davis passing up the opportunity to defend his WBA lightweight title in a rematch against Lamont Roach Jr to pursue a clash with the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

One particular concern is the weight differential between the two men. Davis currently operates at 135lb, while Paul’s last fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in June was at the cruiserweight limit of 200lb.

Froch has been a fierce critic of Paul in recent years, but has surprisingly predicted that there is a chance he could use his significant size advantage to stun Davis when they meet in the ring on 14 November.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

Speaking on his own YouTube channel, the ex-super middleweight world champion said: “It’s seven weight divisions, it would not be allowed. This is why it’s an exhibition. It would not be licensed in anyone’s real world of boxing. No one would sanction it because it’s dangerous.

“Is there a chance that Jake Paul could clip Gervonta Davis, hurt him and knock him out? Probably not, but if he did land a big right hand swing, shoot from the hip and connect on Davis’s chin, there’s a chance that Davis could be seriously injured by somebody that’s five stone heavier. He won’t be used to being hit like that.”

Gervonta Davis Arrest ( Las Vegas Review-Journal )

Paul has won 12 of his 13 professional fights, with seven of those coming via stoppage. However, he has been taken the distance in his last two contests.

Meanwhile, Davis is unbeaten in his 31 professional bouts and has developed a reputation as a knockout specialist thanks to stopping 28 of his opponents.

However, Froch believes Paul’s superior size is likely to prevent Davis from adding another knockout to his record.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Breaking down how the fight could play out, Froch added: “Gervonta Davis will be able to control the pace, control the ring, control the movement and probably not have enough power to get Jake Paul out of there. But Jake Paul will be big enough and strong enough to survive.

“I don’t even know if it will look competitive but he’ll be in there.”

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more. An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.