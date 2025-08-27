Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lamont Roach Sr has taken aim at Gervonta Davis for pulling out of a rematch with his son to take an exhibition bout with Jake Paul instead.

Davis and Roach Jr fought to a controversial draw in March as the former held on to his WBA lightweight title, and a rematch was scheduled to take place this month.

However, Davis opted out of the fight and it was announced last week that he will now be facing YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul on 14 November.

Roach Sr is far from impressed with Davis’s U-turn and believes his scheduled fight with Paul is damaging for boxing.

“We got the news just like everybody else,” Roach Sr told Fight Hype when discussing how he found out that Davis had decided to face Paul.

“It’s unusual because we had an agreement so we’ll see how that plays out though ‘cause we were preparing for that bout for months. Got postponed a couple of times but to see it go somewhere else, it’s not good for the sport.”

Davis and Paul both have huge followings on social media and are set for major paydays when they square off in the ring.

open image in gallery Jake Paul is due to box Gervonta Davis next ( Getty Images )

Roach Sr understands that it is a lucrative contest financially, but still laid into Davis for the way he has conducted himself.

“A lot of people say ‘oh money this, money that’ but you got to do business the right way,” Roach Sr continued.

“You can’t just break business and go somewhere else. That’s not setting a good precedent in the sport of boxing, it’s not setting a bar on how you operate, how you do business.

“We shouldn’t give people a pass because of who they are, how much money they make… when you got obligations, you honour those obligations.”

Roach Jr is now searching for his next opponent and has been linked with a fight against WBC lightweight king Shakur Stevenson.

He also has the option to drop back down to super-featherweight to defend his WBA crown.

If he chooses this route, he could take on Britain’s James ‘Jazza’ Dickens who is the WBA interim champion after knocking out Albert Batyrgaziev last month.

