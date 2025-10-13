Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former world champion Paulie Malignaggi has called for Gervonta Davis to be stripped of his lightweight title after agreeing to face Jake Paul in an exhibition bout.

Davis will take on YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul on November 14 in Florida across 10 rounds.

The 30-year-old had looked set to defend his WBA belt at 135lbs in a rematch against Lamont Roach Jr following their controversial draw earlier this year, but has instead opted to fight Paul while also hinting that he will retire after the contest.

Former Ricky Hatton and Amir Khan opponent Malignaggi, who will be returning to the ring for a bare-knuckle fight against Britain’s Tyler Goodjohn this weekend, is far from impressed with Davis’ behaviour and feels there should be consequences.

Asked for his thoughts on the fight, Malignaggi said: “I’m not really a fan of it. I think Gervonta’s been given red carpet status treatment without having to really earn it.

“I don’t think he should be given this kind of opportunity where he can continue to not earn his status in the lightweight division in boxing, while getting to keep the title hostage. In the very least, he should be stripped of the lightweight title.”

Davis has held his title for six years after beating Cuba’s Yuriorkis Gamboa in December 2019.

He was initially the WBA’s regular titlist before being upgraded to full champion status last year.

Davis only fought once in 2024 and that will be the case again this year after he chose to take on Paul in a fight that will not go on his professional record.

Malignaggi believes Davis is holding up the lightweight division and has called for the WBA to step in.

“He should have probably lost to Roach but in true red carpet fashion they robbed Roach for the sake of Gervonta Davis and gave him a draw,” Malignaggi added.

“I think he’s been wasting boxing’s time for a while, and I don’t think it helps boxing for a guy like that to do that.”

Davis is one of three current lightweight champions, but the division could be set for a major shake-up shortly.

WBC champion Shakur Stevenson is expected to move up to super lightweight for a fight with Teofimo Lopez in early 2026, while IBF title holder Raymond Muratalla is due to defend his belt against Olympic gold medallist Andy Cruz next.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Sam Noakes and rising US star Abdullah Mason are scheduled to face each other for the vacant WBO title in Saudi Arabia on November 22.

