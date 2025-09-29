What will Gervonta Davis’s legacy be if he retires after Jake Paul fight?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gervonta Davis is fewer than seven weeks away from facing Jake Paul in a controversial exhibition bout in Florida.

Davis has decided not to defend his WBA lightweight belt, instead opting to take a fight with Paul where he is set to have significant height, weight and reach disadvantages.

And this could be the final fight of his career. Responding to a fan on X last week about when he was planning to hang up his gloves, Davis strongly hinted that he will move on from the sport following his fight with Paul, while also declaring that “boxing is dead”.

If Davis does walk away from boxing in November, how will he be remembered? Let’s take a look at the legacy “Tank” is likely to leave behind.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

Three-weight world champion

It is easy to forget that Davis still only 30 years old - he will turn 31 the week before facing Paul.

Yet he has been at the top of the sport for the best part of a decade. His breakout performance came back in January 2017 when he outclassed the durable Jose Pedraza before stopping him in the seventh round to win his first world title at super featherweight.

Two fights later he missed weight and had to relinquish his IBF belt, but he bounced back to win the WBA strap in his next outing.

A move up to lightweight followed where he won the WBA title, and he then jumped up again to earn the same trinket at super lightweight.

Some fans may point out he earned the ‘Regular’ titles in these two weight classes and argue these are not the full versions of championship belts.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

But Davis does have a claim to being a three-weight world champion and he has been involved in title fights since he was only 22.

open image in gallery Gervonta Davis has won world title in three divisions ( Getty Images )

A knockout artist

There can be no denying that Davis is one of the biggest draws in boxing right now. He has become a household name in the US thanks to his extraordinary knockout power.

Of his 31 professional bouts, 28 have ended inside the distance. Davis is not concerned about giving away rounds as he knows he possesses the ability to take his opponent out with either hand.

At his best, Davis keeps fans on the edge of their seats waiting for that knockout blow to be delivered.

His most memorable knockout came back in October 2020 when he left Mexico’s Leo Santa Cruz laid out cold in the corner after landing a huge left uppercut.

Fighters who can change a contest with one punch will always get people tuning in to watch them in action, and Davis certainly fits into this category.

Has Davis cherry picked his way to the top?

Davis has been involved in world title fights for over eight years, but has he fought the best possible opposition?

He was once named as one of boxing’s ‘Next Four Kings’ alongside Ryan Garcia, Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney, and fans were excited to see them all fight each other to determine the best boxer of their era.

But Davis has not fought Lopez or Haney. He did take on Garcia, stopping him in the seventh round, but Garcia later complained about being weight drained after a rehydration clause was inserted into their fight contract.

Shakur Stevenson has also emerged on the scene in recent years, and Davis has shown little interest in facing him.

It would be unfair to say Davis does not have some good names on his record. He deserves credit for beating the likes of Rolando Romero, Frank Martin and Isaac Cruz, fighters who have all proved they belong at the highest level.

But questions do need to be asked about why he has not challenged himself against Lopez, Haney and Stevenson. It is also disappointing that he has not taken a rematch with Lamont Roach Jr after their draw earlier this year – the only blemish on Davis’s resume.

open image in gallery Davis has not tested himself against Shakur Stevenson ( Getty Images )

Lack of activity

Davis made his professional debut in February 2013 when he was just 18 years old.

Yet almost 13 years on, he has only had 31 fights. Considering he is one of the biggest attractions in boxing, this is not enough activity.

It is notable that Davis only fought once in 2020, 2022 and 2024, while he has also only had one competitive fight this year ahead of his exhibition with Paul.

Floyd Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez have arguably been the last two faces of boxing. The former had periods of inactivity but towards the end of his career he got fans on board by targeting fights on Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day weekend. Canelo has taken a similar approach in recent years.

Davis has not gone down the same route, often only fighting once a year while not being involved in regular super-fights when they were ready to be made.

If he does retire later this year, he may regret not taking more opportunities to prove his greatness.

open image in gallery The American's 22-year-old protégé Gervonta Davis looks set to fight Roman Martinez, while Britain's Savannah Marshall looks set to make her professional debut

What is Davis’s legacy?

Davis has won world titles in three different divisions and has never lost inside a professional ring.

He has also hovered around The Ring’s list of top 10 pound-for-pound fighters, highlighting that he is a supremely talented boxer.

But it is hard to escape the feeling that he may have underachieved. He was guided by Floyd Mayweather during the earlier stages of his career and looked to be his heir apparent at one stage.

He seemed to have everything in his favour as he was being promoted by an all-time great while also possessing the knockout power to finish fights in an instant.

Yet Davis has not quite delivered on his superstar potential. He has never been in the conversation for the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, while fans now look set to be left wondering how fights with Lopez, Haney and Stevenson would have played out.

If Davis moves on from boxing he can look back on his career with pride, but he may still have a nagging feeling that he could have done more.

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more. An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.