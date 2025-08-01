Gervonta Davis’ trainer responds to retirement rumour with four-word message

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gervonta “Tank” Davis’s trainer, Kenny Ellis, has dispelled the rumours that his fighter is retiring from boxing.

The social media rumour mill had begun spinning that Davis was telling those close to him that he was done with boxing and getting ready to hang up his gloves.

But Ellis was quick to respond to these rumours, writing on X/Twitter: “Per usual FAKE news.”

This could potentially push back his scheduled rematch with Lamont Roach, which was set for 16 August.

Their rematch was initially scheduled to take place on 21 June in Las Vegas, but it was delayed by Premier Boxing Champions.

open image in gallery Gervonta Davis takes a knee in round nine against Lamont Roach ( Getty Images )

In their initial encounter, the underdog, Roach, held Davis to a majority decision draw, which many felt that the champion was lucky to get and retain his WBA lightweight title.

The American power-puncher’s uncharacteristically lacklustre performance helped stoke rumours of his disenfranchisement.

Roach was denied a knockdown in the ninth round when a jab sent Davis onto one knee. The referee initially started the count but stopped it when he learned it was due to an unknown substance had got into Davis’s eye.

Roach and his team lodged an appeal with the New York State Athletic Commission after the fight.

The result was upheld due to the decision not to call a knockdown was not “outcome-determinative”, but NYSAC did say that the referee did make the wrong call.

They said: "The bout continued for more than three full rounds after the referee's no knockdown call, and because the boxers necessarily adjusted to the referee's ruling, the referee's call was not outcome-determinative.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

"Following an extensive after-the-fact review of the footage of the ninth round, that the most appropriate call ... would have been for the referee to determine that Mr. Davis' knee contacting the canvas constituted a knockdown.”

Davis has since been linked with fights against bigger names like Jake Paul and Manny Pacquiao. But if Davis wishes to have these big-money fights and does not want to retire, he must first honour his contractually obligated rematch with Roach.

Watch the biggest fights and best fighters with a DAZN subscription

A DAZN subscription provides access to over 185 fights a year across a range of combat sports from the world's best promoters. For pricing and more information, click here.