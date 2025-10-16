Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hamzah Sheeraz has hit back at claims that Canelo Alvarez is finished following his loss to Terence Crawford in September, which resulted in him forfeiting his undisputed super middleweight titles.

The British contender hailed Alvarez as a Hall of Famer as he approaches the back end of his long and illustrious career – and still has his eyes on a potential fight with the Mexican great.

“He’s in the Hall of Fame for me. He’s done everything he needed to in boxing,” Sheeraz told The Ring. “And what boxing fans are so easy to do is not write someone off, but as soon as they have a bad performance, or as soon as he’s coming to the end of his career, they’re like 'Oh, that’s it, that’s it.'

“Maybe he’s coming to the end of his career, but what a career he’s had. I won’t mind coming to the end of my career after having a career like he has.

“As a boxing fan and as someone who could potentially face him, the only thing I can do here is really appreciate what he’s done for the sport.”

Sheeraz will be looking for a return fight sooner rather than later after his destruction of former Alvarez rival, Edgar Berlanga, in July. With Canelo not set to return until the spring of 2026 and his next move uncertain, Sheeraz is targeting a run at a world title, and he doesn’t mind who against.

“Whatever name they put in front of me, I’m going to sign,” Sheeraz explained. “Whether that be [Christian] Mbilli, whether that be [Diego] Pacheco, whether that be whatever names are out there, I’ll sign it.

“The ideal situation would be here. I’m assuming Crawford is going to vacate. If the belts become vacant, I’ll fight anyone for them belts to become world champion.

“That would be an ideal situation. If he doesn’t vacate, then maybe get the opportunity to fight him, or earn the opportunity to fight him."

Mbilli currently holds the WBC interim title, and Sheeraz is the number one-ranked contender with the sanctioning body, leaving them on a collision course if Crawford decides to vacate.

Pacheco is a young, undefeated contender who Sheeraz was briefly rumoured to face next. But Pacheco is now set to face fellow unbeaten star Kevin Sadjo in December instead.

