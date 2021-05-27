Devin Haney will defend his WBC lightweight title against three-weight world champion Jorge Linares on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The 22-year-old is pining for a fight against one of the big names in the 135-pound division – Teofimo Lopez, Vasyl Lomachenko, Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia.

But in the meantime he will look to make a statement against 35-year-old Linares, who is looking to win a first world title fight since 2018.

The winner of the fight is almost certainly set for a huge clash later this year so there is a lot on the line in this one, particularly for Haney.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 29 May at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

When are the ring walks?

The ring walks are expected to begin at around 4am in the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK, while undercard action will be underway from 1am.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The fight will be broadcast live on streaming service DAZN which is just £1.99 per month for customers in the UK.

Who is on the undercard?

Martin J Ward vs Azinga Fuzile

Jason Quigley vs Shane Mosley Jr

Chantelle Cameron vs Melissa Hernandez - for WBC world super-lightweight title

Reshat Mati vs Ryan Pino

Ramla Ali vs Mikayla Nebel

Khalil Coe vs Nathaniel Tadd

What are the odds?

Haney to win: 1/12. KO: 8/13. Decision: 7/4

Linares to win: 7/1. KO: 10/1. Decision: 18/1