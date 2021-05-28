Devin Haney defends his 130-pound WBC title against three-weight world champion Jorge Linares in the bright lights of Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The mouthwatering clashes which could be made between the likes of Haney, Ryan Garcia, Teofimo Lopez and Gervonta Davis makes Venezuelan Linares the man standing between the young American and several super-fights in the lightweight division.

But having not won a world title fight since 2018 and now 35 years of age, Linares is a fighter on the decline and one that you would expect Haney to come through.

It is a stiff test for the American but a necessary step for him to take if he is to move onto the huge names in the division.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 29 May at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

When are the ring walks?

The ring walks are expected to begin at around 4am in the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK, while undercard action will be underway from 1am.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The fight will be broadcast live on streaming service DAZN which is just £1.99 per month for customers in the UK.

Who is on the undercard?

Martin J Ward vs Azinga Fuzile

Jason Quigley vs Shane Mosley Jr

Chantelle Cameron vs Melissa Hernandez - for WBC world super-lightweight title

Reshat Mati vs Ryan Pino

Ramla Ali vs Mikayla Nebel

Khalil Coe vs Nathaniel Tadd

What are the odds?

Haney to win: 1/12. KO: 8/13. Decision: 7/4

Linares to win: 7/1. KO: 10/1. Decision: 18/1