The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Harlem Eubank set for toughest test yet with Jack Catterall fight being finalised
Undefeated in his first 19 professional fights, Harlem Eubank hopes to enter world title contention when he faces Jack Catterall. Catterall himself hopes to establish himself in a new division against experienced welterweight campaigner Eubank.
Harlem Eubank’s next step on his quest for a world title shot looks to have been established, with the welterweight set to face former contender Jack Catterall in July.
The Ring magazine reports that a deal is close to being finalised for the pair to go head-to-head at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, July 5.
The 31-year-old Eubank, 21-0 (9), moves from light-welterweight to welterweight in November, debuting in the weight class by decisioning Nurali Erdogan.
Watch over 150 boxing events a year live on DAZN - subscribe now
Backed by Wasserman and his uncle Chris Eubank Sr, Eubank garnered further experience at welterweight with a technical knockout of Tyrone McKenna in March, knocking the Scot down three times prior to a stoppage in the 10th round.
Currently holder of the IBF inter-continental belt at 147 pounds and previously WBO global champion at super lightweight, Eubank has long spoken of his ambitions of becoming a world champion.
Catterall, 30-2 (13), came close to becoming undisputed champion at super lightweight, ending up on the end of a controversial split decision loss to Josh Taylor in February 2022.
A rematch two years later saw Catterall gain a unanimous decision victory.
The 31-year-old moved on from the super lightweight division after losing to the previously undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr in February 2025 on a split decision. That means the proposed fight with Eubank will be his first at welterweight since three bouts between 2019 and 2020.
Based on his opponent’s pedigree, Eubank will face the toughest test of his career against Catterall.
2025 has been a busy year for the Eubank family. Chris Eubank Jr earned a unanimous decision victory over Conor Benn in one of the most notable fights of the year, with a rematch rumoured for the autumn.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments