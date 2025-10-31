Eddie Hearn reveals current state of negotiations for Joshua vs Fury showdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Hearn has revealed talks are underway for Anthony Joshua to finally fight Tyson Fury next year.

Joshua has not fought since he was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in September 2024, but he is expected to make his return in the coming months.

Hearn had previously teased a comeback before the end of the year ahead of a potential clash with Fury next summer but has now admitted Joshua is unlikely to fight again until early 2026. However, he believes this could change if a deal with Fury can be struck in the meantime.

“I think February is the date we’re moving towards now, in Saudi, in Ghana, or in London,” Hearn told iFL TV when asked about Joshua’s return.

“I’ll be honest with you, it depends what happens with the Tyson Fury fight, because we know that His Excellency is discussing that fight with us.”

There are still doubts over whether Fury will ever step back in the ring again. He announced his retirement in January after consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk last year.

He subsequently teased a U-turn as he claimed a trilogy bout with Usyk was on the cards for next April.

Tyson Furycould come out of retirement to face Anthony Joshua (Zac Goodwin/PA) ( PA Wire )

However, Usyk now looks set to go in a different direction to defend his undisputed status against Fabio Wardley and Fury claimed last week that he will not be tempted out of retirement even if he is offered £1bn.

Hearn is still optimistic Fury will return to face Joshua in a domestic showdown that has been a decade in the making and is adamant his fighter is fully on board.

But he conceded he is unsure how negotiations are progressing between Fury and Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh over a deal.

“We have no knowledge how he’s (Alalshikh) getting on with Tyson Fury,” Hearn continued. “And this is how he works, he’ll do our deal then try and do a deal with Tyson Fury or vice versa.

“So for us, we haven’t done our deal yet to fight Tyson Fury, but we are discussing it … we’re in.”

