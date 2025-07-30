Boxing’s most exciting weight classes ranked

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We are now well into the second half of 2025, and there are still plenty of fights to be made before the end of the year.

Some divisions are thriving, while it is a quieter period for other weight classes.

But which weight category is the most exciting right now?

It’s time to rank the top five divisions that are set to deliver thrilling matchups in the near future.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

5. Heavyweight

Oleksandr Usyk cemented his place as the best heavyweight on the planet by stopping Daniel Dubois inside five rounds at Wembley.

Now, we want to see who can step up and challenge the Ukrainian great before he hangs up his gloves.

Usyk has already seen off Dubois, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, and it is time to bring new contenders into the mix who can generate excitement.

Joseph Parker and Moses Itauma could get a shot a glory soon, while the likes of Agit Kabayel and Fabio Wardley are also waiting in the wings.

Usyk is in the final stages of his illustrious career, and it will be intriguing to see who he faces next, and who takes over the division once he retires.

open image in gallery Oleksandr Usyk after stopping Daniel Dubois for the second time ( Getty Images )

4. Lightweight

This division is currently topped by two elite southpaws – Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis.

Both men are undefeated and a super-fight between the pair would be one of the biggest clashes in boxing.

Davis was held to a draw in his last fight with Lamont Roach, and they are scheduled to face each other again in a rematch next month. The winner should face Stevenson next.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Meanwhile, rising US star Abdullah Mason will face Britain’s Sam Noakes for the vacant WBO title in November, while the lightweight division also has the highly-rated Raymond Muratalla and Floyd Schofield climbing the rankings.

Throw amateur standout Andy Cruz into the mix and there are plenty of excellent fights to whet the appetite at 135lb.

open image in gallery Shakur Stevenson (right) boxing late-notice replacement Josh Padley ( Getty Images )

3. Featherweight

The featherweight division currently has four champions with just two losses between them.

The contrast in styles between the four titlists makes this a fascinating weight class to follow.

Mexico’s Rafael Espinoza is a force of nature at 6ft 1in, with his incredible work-rate overwhelming his opponents. Nick Ball sets his own ferocious pace, while standing at only 5ft 2in tall.

WBC champion Stephen Fulton is a classy operator while Angelo Leo burst onto the scene by knocking out the hard-punching Luis Alberto Lopez last year.

Unification clashes should be in the offing shortly, and WBC interim champion Bruce Carrington is only getting better with every fight.

Pound-for-pound great Naoya Inoue is also expected to move up to featherweight at the back end of 2025, adding even more interest to this red-hot division.

open image in gallery Nick Ball celebrates victory over TJ Doheny with his WBA featherweight title ( Getty )

2. Super-welterweight

There have been a lack of star names at 154lb in recent years, but that looks set to change.

Jaron Ennis has just vacated his welterweight titles to move up and Vergil Ortiz is well positioned as the WBC interim champion.

A fight between Ennis and Ortiz has been mooted for a while and could soon become reality.

Meanwhile, Xander Zayas became boxing’s youngest male world champion on Saturday, WBC titlist Sebastian Fundora is a major handful at 6ft 6in tall, and IBF king Bakhram Murtazaliev is coming off the biggest win of his career over Tim Tszyu.

Terence Crawford could also drop back down to super-welterweight after facing Canelo Alvarez at 168lb in September. A future fight between Crawford and Ennis would be mouthwatering after they narrowly missed each other at welterweight.

open image in gallery Terence Crawford could return to super-welterweight in the future ( AP )

1. Light-heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev have already delivered two modern-day classics, and a trilogy is expected to take place in early 2026.

They are the standout light-heavyweight names, but David Benavidez is also on the rise and is now the WBC champion after Bivol vacated the belt.

There is plenty of British interest in this division too. Anthony Yarde will challenge Benavidez for his title in November, while Callum Smith, Joshua Buatsi and Willy Hutchinson are all ranked inside The Ring’s top 10.

Ben Whittaker may also fancy his chances of getting into the mix after ending his rivalry with Liam Cameron in emphatic fashion earlier this year.

With three pound-for-pound stars in Bivol, Beterbiev and Benavidez at the top of the division, and several Brits circling for their own opportunities, the light-heavyweight division is the cream of the crop in boxing right now.

open image in gallery Light-heavyweight king Dmitry Bivol ( Getty Images )

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more. An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.