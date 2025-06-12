Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Richardson Hitchins and George Kambosos Jr proved they are hardly the best of friends ahead of their IBF super lightweight clash, exchanging insults at the Empire State Building.

The pair met at the iconic New York Venue to face-off for the first time during fight week, with Hitchins defending his title against challenger Kambosos Jr on Saturday, June 14, live on DAZN.

It will be Hitchins’ first defence after winning the belt off Liam Paro in December 2024, taking a split decision win away from home in Puerto Rico.

Kambosos Jr said that he aims to spoil Hitchins' Big Apple homecoming, pointing out his two previous wins at the Garden.

The Australian defeated American Mickey Bey in 2019 before shocking Teofimo Lopez to claim the WBA, IBF, and WBO lightweight titles in 2021.

Highlights of the pair’s lowbrow conversation included Hitchins trying to set a wager with Kambosos, initially betting $50,000 that he was going to win at Madison Square Garden before raising the stakes to $100,000.

Kambosos’ mind games centred on claiming that Hitchins lacked oral hygiene, telling his opponent on multiple occasions that 'your breath stinks'.

Hitchins claimed: “You know I ain’t going nowhere. Run from you? You ain’t got nothing for me. I promise I’m gonna stop you. Right in your face all night. Easy work, easy f*cking work.

“I’ve been here a billion times, (I’m) world champ for a reason. This sh*t ain’t going nowhere, it’s saying in New York. He don’t believe in himself. I bet you I stop you, you bum. F*ck you. He’s getting knocked the f*ck out.”

Kambosos Jr’s response had slightly fewer swears, stating: “I know where you’re going – run, run, run, run, run. Your breath stinks bro, you stink. That talk’s easy, brother. I’m smarter than you.”

After first meeting in the bowels of the Empire State, the duo renewed their war of words on the rooftop shortly after.

This time Kambosos Jr started the insults, beginning: "Look at ya, you skinny-looking thing. You look scared. I can't talk with this guy; this guy's breath stinks."

Hitchins was undeterred, replying: "I promise you, you will not be saying what you're saying after the fight. I promise you, bro. I'm not Lomachenko."

The reigning champion then pressed Kambosos Jr about their wager, saying his opponent had shaken on it.

He restarted: "Bet that $50,000 then. How (do) you shake on it and then take it back?"

Kambosos Jr stated that he instead planned to stake the same amount with the bookies, who have priced the contender at 7/1. "I spoke to my financial advisor - why the f*ck would I bet $50,000 on you, one-on-one, when I could put my $50,000 on $7 odds?

"That's $350,000 bro."

When Hitchins pointed out that they had already shaken hands, Kambosos made a vulgar gesture with his nether regions, telling his opponent to 'shake on that'.