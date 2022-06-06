Inoue vs Donaire time: When are ring walks in UK and US for fight today?

Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire will go head to head once again as they clash for three bantamweight world titles on Tuesday.

The pair return to the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, the venue in which home star Inoue (22-0, 19 knockouts) outpointed Donaire (42-6, 28 KOs) in 2019.

On that occasion, Donaire failed to take the IBF and WBA Super belts from Inoue, and the Filipino will again attempt to dethrone the Japanese here while also putting his own WBC title on the line.

Inoue has fought and won three times – by knockout on each occasion – since beating Donaire, extending his undefeated record in doing so. Donaire, meanwhile, responded to his loss to Inoue with two knockout wins of his own to claim and retain the WBC title.

Here’s all you need to know about the rematch.

When is it?

Inoue vs Donaire 2 takes place on Tuesday 7 June.

The main card will begin at 10.30am BST (2.30am PT, 4.30am CT, 5.30am ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at around 12.30pm BST (4.30am PT, 6.30am CT, 7.30am ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the fights will be streamed live for free on Top Rank’s official YouTube channel.

In the US, ESPN+ will air the fights live, while Amazon Prime will provide live coverage in Japan.

The Independent will also be providing round-by-round live updates.

Odds

Naoya Inoue (left) stopped Aran Dipaen in his last outing, in December (Getty Images)

Inoue – 1/7

Draw – 4/1

Donaire – 25/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire (for Inoue’s IBF and WBA Super bantamweight titles; Donaire’s WBC title)

Takuma Inoue vs Gakuya Furuhashi (for Inoue’s WBO Asia Pacific super-bantamweight title; Furuhashi’s Japanese title)

Andy Hiraoka (C) vs Shun Akaiwa (Japanese super-lightweight title)

Toshiya Ishii vs Hikaru Fukunaga (super-bantamweight)

Kanamu Sakama vs Fuki Ishigaki (light-flyweight)

Minori Okamura vs Kota Matsuno (welterweight)

Chihiro Iwashita vs Seiru Yamana (super-featherweight)