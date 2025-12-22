Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This week, one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world returns to the ring. Naoya Inoue puts his undisputed super-bantamweight titles on the line, with his next move possibly determined by a key undercard fight, too.

In a main-event bout in Saudi Arabia, Inoue defends his belts against Alan Picasso, who looks to stay unbeaten and hand the Japanese “Monster” his first professional defeat. Inoue will enter the ring with a 31-0 (27 KOs) record, as one of boxing’s smallest but most-consistent knockout artists, while Picasso is 32-0-1 (17 KOs).

The card also features a clash between unbeaten pair Junto Nakatani (31-0, 24 KOs) and Sebastian Hernandez Reyes (20-0, 18 KOs), as Nakatani moves up to super-bantamweight – having vacated his bantamweight titles – to move closer to a desired fight with Inoue.

If Inoue and Nakatani win here, it is believed that they will square off in 2026 in a much-anticipated, all-Japanese showdown that might mark the Monster’s toughest-ever test...

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Inoue vs Picasso this weekend.

When is the fight?

Inoue vs Picasso takes place on Saturday 27 December at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show will begin at 9am GMT (1am PT, 3am CT, 4am ET), with main-event ring walks expected at 1pm GMT (5am PT, 7am CT, 8am ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view worldwide. The fight card costs £19.99 in the UK / $69.99 in the US and Canada and comes with a seven-day free trial of the full DAZN platform and access to all live events in your region. You can purchase the event here.

open image in gallery Naoya Inoue celebrates stopping Ramon Cardenas in May, after surviving a shock knockdown ( Getty Images )

You can watch the fight via the DAZN App, available on smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming devices, games consoles and web browsers.

Odds

Inoue – 1/33; Picasso – 10/1; draw – 25/1

Nakatani – 1/12; Reyes – 7/1; draw – 18/1

Via Betway.

Fight card in full

Subject to late changes; ‘C’ denotes champion

open image in gallery Junto Nakatani is a rising star of Japanese – and world – boxing ( Getty )

Naoya Inoue (C) vs Alan Picasso (undisputed super-bantamweight titles)

Junto Nakatani vs Sebastian Hernandez Reyes (super-bantamweight)

Willibaldo Garcia (C) vs Kenshiro Teraji (IBF super-flyweight title)

Taiga Imanaga vs Armando Martinez (lightweight)

Reito Tsutsumi vs Leobardo Quintana (super-featherweight)

