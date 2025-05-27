Is KSI fighting in Derby alongside Darren Till?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This weekend will see a boxing match between two former UFC stars and Darren Till and Darren Stewart meet at Vaillant Live in Derby.

Despite both coming to the ring with MMA backgrounds, the match will be fought within boxing rules. It will be Till’s second boxing match, after a debut in January against Anthony Taylor, and Stewart’s debut.

The event is being held and promoted by Misfits Boxing under its X Series.

Watch over 150 boxing events a year live on DAZN - subscribe now

The company’s CEO, known as KSI, has his own boxing background. The influencer/YouTuber/musician has had two professional bouts, according to BoxRec, one against fellow celebrity Logan Paul in 2019 and a second in 2023 against boxer Tommy Fury.

Other places put his record differently, recording a ledger of 5-1-1 (4) against Tommy Fury, Joe Fournier, Thomas Oliveira, Luis Alcarez Pineda, Brandon ‘Swarmz’ Scott, and Logan Paul – twice.

This weekend, however, the man known as ‘KSI’ will not be fighting.

That has not stopped him from appearing on a ‘hit list’ of fighters that the headlining Darren Till has said he would like to face.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Till said that he would like to fight Jake Paul, Tommy Fury, Mike Perry, and KSI. Paul and KSI, Till said, are the big-money fights that he is interested in.

More recently, KSI was set to face Dillon Danis in a bout to be held at the Manchester Arena on 21 March. That was cancelled after KSI fell ill. No date so far has been set for a rescheduled event, although a Tweet on 4 April from Misfits Boxing strongly suggested that the entire event had been cancelled.

A YouTube video two days later from KSI strongly suggested that he was moving towards retirement from boxing, saying that the ‘stress’ of running multiple companies, including Misfits Boxing, had ‘aged’ him.

Moving forward to this week, and KSI has remained quiet on any plans to face Till, only posting on X re: Till-Stewart: “Big fight. Expect fireworks.”