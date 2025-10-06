The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Jack Catterall names ‘complete fighter’ who is ‘one of the best’ he’s shared the ring with
Catterall has recently changed gyms, and believes his new stablemate is one of the best fighters in the world
British welterweight contender Jack Catterall believes his new stablemate Jaron Ennis is the “full package”.
Ennis will return to action this weekend when he makes his super-welterweight debut against Uisma Lima in his home city of Philadelphia, live on DAZN.
The ex-welterweight world champion is putting the finishing touches on his training camp and has recently been joined by Catterall following his decision to move to the gym led by Ennis’s father, Derrick.
Catterall was thrown straight in the deep end as he sparred Ennis, and he had nothing but praise for the 28-year-old American.
“I think he’s the complete fighter,” Catterall told Matchroom’s Flash Knockdown podcast.
“Certainly, one of the best fighters I have been in the gym with, and I’ve been in the gym with a lot of good fighters over the last 10-15 years. He’s right up there.
“The aggressiveness, the defence, the skills, the speed. He’s the full package.”
Ennis is unbeaten in 35 professional fights and was a unified champion at 147lbs. He is now looking to conquer a second division and Catterall feels he has all the tools to succeed in his mission.
Meanwhile, Catterall is only a matter of weeks away from his own fight, with the 32-year-old due to face Ekow Essuman on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn’s rematch next month.
He made the difficult decision to leave his long-time trainers Jamie Moore and Nigel Travers to move Stateside and is adamant he has already benefitted from the change of scenery after sparring with Ennis.
“It was difficult, but I held it together,” Catterall said as he reflected on trading punches with Ennis.
“I helped him out and did what was asked of me in the ring. I learned a hell of a lot, surrounded myself with new coaches and new fighters. So, I would say up until now it’s been a success.”
