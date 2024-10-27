Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



It took Jack Catterall six rounds to solve Regis Prograis at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester late on Saturday night and when he did, he looked brilliant.

Catterall won a wide decision on points and that is because, as Prograis tired, Catterall increased the pressure like a veteran and sent the American tumbling heavily to the canvas twice in round nine.

Prograis had dropped Catterall in round five and was, after six or seven rounds in the fight; it’s possible that he was sharing the lead or just in front. Catterall had been caught as he threw a punch and just about touched down for the official knockdown, his glove barely tapping the canvas; he was not hurt, but it was a clear indication that Prograis could hurt him.

The sixth, seven and eighth were hard rounds for both men; Prograis was slowing, Catterall was getting closer and in round nine, he shut the gap and sent Prograis down with a spectacular left-cross counter. Prograis was flat on his back for a second but beat the counter and there were 41 seconds left in the round; Prograis stayed upright until just before the bell when he was dropped heavily again. The bell sounded, he took a count and survived the round, but the fight had switched.

Prograis was unsteady on his feet, falling over his thick-soled boots and stumbling disturbingly at times; Catterall just picked him off, not wasting any shots and won the remaining three rounds to take the verdict on all three cards. It seemed wide, but the ninth round was scored 10-7 in Catterall’s favour and that is a big swing.

“No excuses,” Prograis said. “Jack was just better. Perhaps I need to change and go to bare-knuckle fighting. The rounds are shorter, perhaps that is what I need. Jack was good, real good; the best I’ve met.” It was the American’s third loss in 32 fights and at the end he looked every bit of his 35 years.

Catterall, meanwhile, can look forward to a world title fight in 2025 and he is due that privilege; there are still many left fuming by the decision against him in February 2022 when he lost to Josh Taylor on points for all four of the recognised world championship belts. In May of this year, Catterall beat Taylor in their rematch; it was essential for Catterall, but it came without world title belts. The Prograis fight was for the WBO’s International title at light-welterweight.

Catterall’s road or path, or back alley, to a world title fight is in the hands of the men and women who put the deals together; there are, it seems, several viable options. Catterall just wants the fight; Saturday night did however show that he can sell tickets in or close to where he lives. Catterall in a world title fight at the Co-op might do some nice business and it would be a boost for a domestic scene that needs more quality, and not quirky main attractions. Catterall is quality, make no mistake.

His options are varied at his weight with several men holding versions of the world title belt; there are also, in the future, several British fights that would be fantastic if they could get made. In this new period of peace for British boxing, a place where enemies work together, every single fight is an option at some point.

In December, in Puerto Rico, Australia’s Liam Paro defends his IBF title against Richardson Hitchins on a show promoted by Matchroom, who promote Catterall; a fight with the winner should be easy to make.

The fight against the WBO champion, Teofimo Lopez, would generate the most publicity and Catterall would start as a decent underdog. However, it is a fight that a boxer with Catterall’s control and temperament could win in style. It seems to the be the fight that Eddie Hearn, the promoter, would like to put on. Lopez is volatile, excellent on his night, but he can lose his way and underperform; it would be the ideal risk to take.

On Saturday night, in the new home for boxing in Manchester, Catterall was every bit the perfect local hero in a fight that would have sent a clear message to every ten-stone man thinking about an away day in Manchester. Perhaps, Catterall will no longer be overlooked and neglected – against Prograis he looked like a very serious fighter.