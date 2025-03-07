Double Olympic champion reveals next move as she retires from sport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones is hanging up her dobok and stepping into the boxing ring.

The 31-year-old, who secured gold medals at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, has announced her retirement from taekwondo to pursue a professional boxing career.

Jones will be training in Liverpool under the guidance of Stephen Smith, a former British and Commonwealth champion.

“Taekwondo has given me everything – an incredible journey, unforgettable memories and the honour of representing my country on the biggest stage,” Jones said.

However, she is eager to embrace a new sport.

“I’ve given everything to taekwondo and I’m now ready for a new challenge. Boxing has always fascinated me and I’m excited to test myself in a completely different arena.”

Jones said she is ready to push her boundaries, despite the uncertainties ahead.

“I know it won’t be easy and, if I’m being honest, I don’t really know what to expect, but I thrive on pushing myself beyond my limits and am excited by [the] journey ahead.”

Jade Jones celebrates her Olympic gold in Rio ( PA Archive )

Jones's taekwondo career began with a victory at the age of 19, winning gold in the -57kg category at the London 2012 Olympics.

She replicated this success in Rio four years later and captured a world title in Manchester in 2019.

Her preparations for her fourth Olympic Games in Paris were marred by controversy surrounding a missed drugs test.

However, UK Anti-Doping ultimately cleared her of any wrongdoing, citing a no-fault violation due to confidential medical reasons.

Jones’ boxing debut will be announced in due course and Smith, part of a family dynasty that includes championship-winning brothers Liam, Callum and Paul, believes she has what it takes to transition to her new discipline.

“Jade is a born fighter – she’s proven that time and time again in taekwondo,” Smith said.

“Her athleticism, dedication and winning mentality are second to none. It’s an honour to be working with her and I have no doubt she has what it takes to make a serious impact in boxing.”