Bruno Surace calls for defeat to Jaime Munguía to be overturned after opponent returns positive test
Bruno Surace has called for his defeat to Jaime Munguía to be overturned after the Mexican fighter returned a positive A-sample for testosterone metabolites
Former world champion Jaime Munguía has returned an adverse analytical finding for testosterone metabolites in his A-sample after his second fight against Bruno Surace.
The Ring reports that Munguia’s A-sample returned an adverse analytical finding, and that the 28-year-old has 10 days to request an analysis of his B-sample. Munguía had defeated Surace on points following their first encounter, which Surace won by knockout.
On the undercard of stablemate Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s unification bout with William Scull, Munguía, 45-2 (35), controlled the bout with Surace from start to finish, continuing a similar pattern from the first fight.
In the original meeting, Surace found a knockout punch in the sixth round to turn the contest on its head. The defeat to Munguía was the first of Frenchman Surace’s career, the 26-year-old moving to a record of 26-1-2 (5).
Speaking about Munguía’s positive test, Surace told The Ring: “I’m shocked by the news that Jaime Munguia tested positive for a banned substance. There’s no place in boxing for cheating; the sport is dangerous enough already."
He added: “I went to Mexico and knocked out Munguía fair and square in December and I was gracious enough to give him a rematch in May. He knew he could not beat me on a level playing field. I trust that this result will be overturned immediately.”
Munguía linked up with Eddy Reynoso ahead of facing Surace for a second time at the start of May.
The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), which adminstered the tests, has been approached for comment.
