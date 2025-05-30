Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former world champion Jaime Munguía has returned an adverse analytical finding for testosterone metabolites in his A-sample after his second fight against Bruno Surace.

The Ring reports that Munguia’s A-sample returned an adverse analytical finding, and that the 28-year-old has 10 days to request an analysis of his B-sample. Munguía had defeated Surace on points following their first encounter, which Surace won by knockout.

On the undercard of stablemate Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s unification bout with William Scull, Munguía, 45-2 (35), controlled the bout with Surace from start to finish, continuing a similar pattern from the first fight.

In the original meeting, Surace found a knockout punch in the sixth round to turn the contest on its head. The defeat to Munguía was the first of Frenchman Surace’s career, the 26-year-old moving to a record of 26-1-2 (5).

Speaking about Munguía’s positive test, Surace told The Ring: “I’m shocked by the news that Jaime Munguia tested positive for a banned substance. There’s no place in boxing for cheating; the sport is dangerous enough already."

He added: “I went to Mexico and knocked out Munguía fair and square in December and I was gracious enough to give him a rematch in May. He knew he could not beat me on a level playing field. I trust that this result will be overturned immediately.”

Munguía linked up with Eddy Reynoso ahead of facing Surace for a second time at the start of May.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), which adminstered the tests, has been approached for comment.

