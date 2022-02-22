Jake and Logan Paul a ‘shot in the arm for boxing’, Mike Tyson claims

Mike Tyson says YouTubers-turned-boxer brothers Logan and Jake Paul are “a big shot in the arm of boxing” and added they are impressive in the ring.

The pair started in the sport in the headline event of Logan vs fellow YouTuber KSI. Jake featured on the undercard and boxed KSI’s younger brother Deji, more commonly known as Comedy Shorts Gamer. Logan went on to box KSI again and fight Floyd Mayweather but it’s his younger sibling who has more success.

Jake is undefeated after fighting the likes of UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Tyson says they are exactly what they sport needs.

“I think they’re a big shot in the arm for boxing,” Tyson told Shannon Sharpe on his podcast Club Shay Shay. “No boxer’s ever brought that many people to the network, like Logan and Jake did. They’re bringing money to boxing.”

He added he believes big names get in the ring with the pair as they think they can get an easy win. However, Tyson says something “different happens”.

“These guys are very emotional, they want to fight ‘em so bad, they forget that he’s a trained fighter,” Tyson said. “He’s gonna make them believe that they can really beat this guy because he’s white with blonde hair and blue eyes. ‘I’m gonna kill him.’ And then they go in the ring and something different happens.”

Logan doesn’t currently have plans to get back in the ring but Jake is currently being baited by Tommy Fury to fight on the Fury vs Whyte undercard.

The fighters were slated to bout in December but Fury had to withdraw with injury and they are yet to rearrange the fight.